Eruzione gave out fist bumps to the U.S. players as he made his way past the bench, while honoring Gaudreau. He pumped up the crowd before meeting Gretzky at center ice.

The two hockey legends were then joined by U.S. captain Auston Matthews and Canada captain Sidney Crosby.

Matthew Tkachuk was shown wearing a huge smile as Eruzione made his way past.

No doubt Eruzione got the guys going, just like he did in 1980.