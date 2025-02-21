Matthew Tkachuk ‘all heart’ for U.S. in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

BOSTON -- All Matthew Tkachuk could do was watch.

For the final 23:22 of regulation and the entire 8:18 of overtime of their 3-2 loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, the United States forward did not leave the bench, could not leave the bench because of an undisclosed injury.

Still, United States coach Mike Sullivan said he had no regrets dressing Tkachuk, who missed the U.S.’s 3-1 loss to Sweden on Monday.

“Matthew Tkachuk has an impact on our team in such a way that even if he wasn’t 100 percent and we weren’t able to utilize him for a lot of the game, his presence on the bench and in the locker room means so much to this group,” Sullivan said. “He’s all heart. He’s a heart-and-soul guy.”

It was Tkachuk who ignited the fireworks at the start of the United States’ 3-1 win against Canada on Saturday in Montreal, fighting Canada forward Brandon Hagel at puck drop. This after he scored twice in a 6-1 win against Finland in the tournament opener for the U.S.

But he only played 11:10 in the first game against Canada, sitting out the final 12:36 after telling assistant coach John Tortorella on the bench he was done.

He played just 6:47 on Thursday.

His brother, Brady Tkachuk, wasn’t sure what Matthew’s injury was, but said it must be serious to keep him out of this game.

“He usually battles through anything,” Brady said. “But I think it’s got to be really serious for him not to be able to go because he’s such a warrior.”