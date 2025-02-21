Matthew Tkachuk ‘all heart’ for U.S. in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Forward plays 6:47 through injury, provides leadership from bench in OT loss to Canada

Matthew Tkachuk

© Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

BOSTON -- All Matthew Tkachuk could do was watch.

For the final 23:22 of regulation and the entire 8:18 of overtime of their 3-2 loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, the United States forward did not leave the bench, could not leave the bench because of an undisclosed injury.

Still, United States coach Mike Sullivan said he had no regrets dressing Tkachuk, who missed the U.S.’s 3-1 loss to Sweden on Monday.

“Matthew Tkachuk has an impact on our team in such a way that even if he wasn’t 100 percent and we weren’t able to utilize him for a lot of the game, his presence on the bench and in the locker room means so much to this group,” Sullivan said. “He’s all heart. He’s a heart-and-soul guy.”

It was Tkachuk who ignited the fireworks at the start of the United States’ 3-1 win against Canada on Saturday in Montreal, fighting Canada forward Brandon Hagel at puck drop. This after he scored twice in a 6-1 win against Finland in the tournament opener for the U.S.

But he only played 11:10 in the first game against Canada, sitting out the final 12:36 after telling assistant coach John Tortorella on the bench he was done.

He played just 6:47 on Thursday.

His brother, Brady Tkachuk, wasn’t sure what Matthew’s injury was, but said it must be serious to keep him out of this game.

“He usually battles through anything,” Brady said. “But I think it’s got to be really serious for him not to be able to go because he’s such a warrior.”

Bid to Win 4 Nations Face-Off Game-Used Jerseys & Pucks!

Now available on NHL Auctions, 4 Nations game-worn jerseys from USA vs. Canada and Finland vs. Sweden, as well as pucks used in games throughout the tournament.

Brady brought up the fact that his big brother played for the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final with a broken sternum before sitting out the fifth and final game of that series.

“Of course, he played through that broken sternum and yeah, I don’t think it’s too good,” Brady said.

What that means for the Panthers, who resume their season Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, is unclear. He’s second on Florida with 22 goals, 35 assists and 57 points. Since coming to Florida before the 2022-23 season, the 27-year-old has missed a total of 10 regular-season games.

With the United States having 13 skaters on the roster, Sullivan could’ve opted to have forward Kyle Connor play instead of Tkachuk. But Sullivan said both Tkachuks give a boost to the team, even when they’re not playing.

“I think those guys were a huge part of the leadership group,” Sullivan said. “They’re just high-character people, they have an insatiable appetite to win, and it’s contagious.

“I think they help our team confidence. I think they help build our team swagger. And for all those reasons, I’m glad he was on the bench tonight.”

Related Content

McDavid, Canada defeat U.S. in OT to win 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off

Matthews 'great leader' as United States captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Marchand gives Konecny boost during 4 Nations Face-Off medal ceremony

McDavid, Canada defeat U.S. in OT to win 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: Canada vs. United States

McAvoy reads U.S. starting lineup before 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Eruzione wears Gaudreau jersey as honorary U.S. captain for 4 Nations Face-Off final

Morrissey out with illness, Harley in for Canada for 4 Nations final

Barkley, Brunson show love for U.S. before 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Tkachuk brothers, Matthews expected to play for United States in 4 Nations final

3 Keys: Canada vs. United States, 4 Nations Face-Off championship

McAvoy supports U.S. on social media before 4 Nations Face-Off final

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Panthers have plenty of rooting interest in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

U.S.-Canada rematch must-see culmination of 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

U.S. team gets call from President Trump ahead of 4 Nations final vs. Canada

NHLPA: Hagel, Slavin demonstrate persistence to reach 4 Nations championship