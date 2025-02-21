United States players hungry, motivated after 4 Nations Face-Off OT loss

BOSTON -- The United States players skated off the ice slowly, in some cases gingerly, as Canada’s players embraced and celebrated. They unfastened their chin straps, removed their helmets, the final gestures of a 10-day tournament that had captured their hearts and had them believing they could win.

They nearly did.

But instead of being the ones celebrating, the ones with gold medals around their necks, swaying to their country’s national anthem on the TD Garden ice on Thursday night, the U.S. was relegated to second best, yet again.

“This sucks,” U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk said. “I thought this team deserved more.”

And that was the rub, the idea that this was the U.S. team that was going to beat Canada.

This was the team that was finally going to break through, to lift the monkey off their back, to exorcise their demons, to finally, finally vault themselves over the team that always somehow seems to come out on top.

They didn’t, leaving Connor McDavid alone in the slot to do Connor McDavid things, putting the puck top-shelf on Connor Hellebuyck at 8:18 of overtime for the game- and tournament-winning goal in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off for the 3-2 win on Thursday.

“We had looks,” forward Dylan Larkin said, of overtime. “Such a fine line. Just a great hockey game, but very disappointing to come back in here with nothing.”