Charlie McAvoy flew over to TD Garden to fire up his teammates.

The injured United States defenseman read his team’s starting lineup before the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against Canada on Thursday.

U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan told his team they had a “special guest” to announce the team’s starters for the game.

McAvoy earned a loud round of applause from his teammates as he walked into the locker room sporting a sling.