Matthews 'great leader' as United States captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- Auston Matthews appeared to have the game and the biggest win for the United States in the past 30 years on his stick.

As he cut to the net, Dylan Larkin slid him a pass across the crease nearly three minutes into overtime of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. With the crowd at TD Garden starting to rise in anticipation of the winning goal, Canada goalie Jordan Binnington got his pad in the way.

Just under two minutes later, Connor McDavid would cash in on his chance and give Canada the 3-2 overtime win, sliding into the slot and getting separation from Matthews to bang home the winner.

Still, in a somewhat somber U.S. locker room, there was nothing but praise for their captain and the game he played.

“He was incredible,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “He was all over the place, making plays, breaking up plays defensively. I said about (defenseman Jaccob) Slavin, I said about (goalie Connor) Hellebuyck, when you play with guys on the same teams as them, I think you gain a respect for how they play the game.”

Matthews, who is also captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, finished the game with two assists, four shots on goal and three blocks in 20:47 of ice time.

“I thought this was Auston’s best game. He’s just a dynamic player,” United States coach Mike Sullivan said. “The thing that has jumped out at me the most is his 200-foot game, his commitment to play defense, play away from the puck. He has a mature game. He has a game that’s conducive to winning, and he has elite talent.”

With the U.S. trailing 1-0 late in the first period, Matthews intercepted a pass behind the Canada net, circled in front and slid a pass to Brady Tkachuk, who tied the score at 16:52 of the first.

He then helped give the U.S. a 2-1 lead when he picked up a loose puck in front and tried to backhand it on net, but it deflected to Jake Sanderson, who banged it home at 7:32 of the second.

Those were his second and third assists for the tournament, which were the third most for the U.S.

But don’t judge him by his numbers alone, said Larkin.

“He’s such a great player, I think someone that just imposes his will,” Larkin said. “He’s our captain, and he played like it tonight. And it is inspiring for all of us, blocking shots, winning face-offs, backchecking, (taking) short shifts, putting the team before himself.

“It would have been great to see him get that one and have us celebrating instead.”

That one was the shot on goal on the pass from Larkinl. In fact, three of his four shots came in overtime.

“He (Binnington) made some big saves, kudos to him,” Matthews said. “I had some good lucks there, but he shut the door.”

As for the game itself, Matthews said, “it could have gone either way.”

“It’s disappointing, but I couldn’t be prouder of the group,” Matthews said. “We competed the whole tournament to overcome many adversities.”

Competed hard because of the example Matthews set, according to Werenski.

“A guy like Auston doesn’t cheat the game. He plays the right way. He plays the right way defensively, and he creates chances just through work,” Werenski said. “And obviously his skill takes over after that.

“I think he was a great leader for us. I think a lot of guys just followed his lead, the way he played. So I learned a lot from watching him play, and how he leads. He had a hell of a game tonight.”

