Matthews 'great leader' as United States captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- Auston Matthews appeared to have the game and the biggest win for the United States in the past 30 years on his stick.

As he cut to the net, Dylan Larkin slid him a pass across the crease nearly three minutes into overtime of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. With the crowd at TD Garden starting to rise in anticipation of the winning goal, Canada goalie Jordan Binnington got his pad in the way.

Just under two minutes later, Connor McDavid would cash in on his chance and give Canada the 3-2 overtime win, sliding into the slot and getting separation from Matthews to bang home the winner.

Still, in a somewhat somber U.S. locker room, there was nothing but praise for their captain and the game he played.

“He was incredible,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “He was all over the place, making plays, breaking up plays defensively. I said about (defenseman Jaccob) Slavin, I said about (goalie Connor) Hellebuyck, when you play with guys on the same teams as them, I think you gain a respect for how they play the game.”

Matthews, who is also captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, finished the game with two assists, four shots on goal and three blocks in 20:47 of ice time.

“I thought this was Auston’s best game. He’s just a dynamic player,” United States coach Mike Sullivan said. “The thing that has jumped out at me the most is his 200-foot game, his commitment to play defense, play away from the puck. He has a mature game. He has a game that’s conducive to winning, and he has elite talent.”