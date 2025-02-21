Binnington comes through for Canada on familiar ground in 4 Nations Face-Off final

Goaltender denies United States in OT, clinches another championship on Boston ice

binnington-matthews

© Brian Babineau/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON -- Jordan Binnington had been here before. In this city. On this ice surface. Holding a trophy over his head for his legions of detractors to see.

And oh, did it feel so good.

Again.

“I don’t know if Boston people like me too much,” he said.

Nor, for that matter, fans of USA Hockey.

But north of the border, in his native Canada, he's a national hero.

The gold medal dangling around his neck was proof of that as he sat at his postgame press conference Thursday. He’d just backstopped Canada to a 3-2 overtime victory against the United States in the title game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he was absorbing all the kudos coming his way.

Six years earlier -- 2,081 days, to be exact -- the Richmond Hill, Ontario native was the winning goalie for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in a 4-1 St. Louis Blues victory against the host Boston Bruins. He drank out of the Stanley Cup that night, a Cinderella story of a rookie leading his team to the title.

Much had changed since that memorable evening of June 12, 2019.

Indeed, heading into this tournament, goaltending had been considered the weak link in Canada’s team. He’d heard the outside noise. So had his teammates. So had Canada coach Jon Cooper.

So much for that theory.

“It’s different from the Stanley Cup,” he said. “That’s a long journey. This is shorter. This is different but it’s just as powerful. And, I mean, I’m personally just so grateful.

“That’s what sports are all about in some ways. As an athlete and a competitor, there are always going to be doubters. You’ve got to use that as motivation and find a way and believe in yourself that you’ll get the job done.

“Just being around these guys the last few weeks, I feel like it’s elevated everyone’s game. It speaks of how proud we are to be Canadian hockey players, and just finding a way to win with everything going on. You just have to stay with it.”

CAN@USA: Binnington keeps Canada in it in overtime

Binnington did that and then some, especially in overtime.

His trademark moment, the moment that saved Canada, came 2:51 into extra time when U.S. forward Dylan Larkin found teammate Auston Matthews alone at the edge of the crease.

The same Auston Matthews who won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal scorer with 69 last season.

The puck left Matthews’ stick the instant he took the pass. Somehow, someway, Binnington thrust out his blocker and made the save, much to the chagrin of the capacity crowd that was starting to rise to its collective feet to celebrate a goal that wasn’t.

“It’s funny. In those moments, well, I don’t even remember it because that’s when you’re in the moment,” Binnington said. “I was just battling and just trying to do my job right.

“We found a way to get the job done. And obviously, there’s moments like that that are more special when you win.”

Less than six minutes later, at 8:18 of overtime, Canada did just that courtesy of Connor McDavid, who snapped a Mitch Marner pass past U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Game over.

Tournament over.

And when it happened, Binnington jumped in the air and did a little spin, as if to say “How do you like me now?”

“Binner’s a winner and that’s ultimately what it is,” McDavid said afterward. “He’s won a big game in this building before in 2019. He’s played in big moments. The moment doesn’t get to him.

“He probably made three or four all-world saves early in overtime to allow us to score the goal. All credit to him, honestly. Hopefully some of those haters will back off him because, honestly, he played great.”

Cooper couldn’t agree more. As the rest of the team euphorically celebrated, Binnington was one of the first players he hugged, whispering to his goalie how proud he was.

“He saved his best for last, and that’s what winners do,” Cooper said.

Indeed he did.

Consider this: in the clinching victories for the Stanley Cup and the 4 Nations Face-Off, he stopped a combined 63 of 66 shots.

“We don’t do this,” tournament MVP Nathan MacKinnon said, “without Jordan Binnington.”

Not bad for Canada’s supposed Achilles' heel.

