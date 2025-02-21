Binnington comes through for Canada on familiar ground in 4 Nations Face-Off final

BOSTON -- Jordan Binnington had been here before. In this city. On this ice surface. Holding a trophy over his head for his legions of detractors to see.

And oh, did it feel so good.

Again.

“I don’t know if Boston people like me too much,” he said.

Nor, for that matter, fans of USA Hockey.

But north of the border, in his native Canada, he's a national hero.

The gold medal dangling around his neck was proof of that as he sat at his postgame press conference Thursday. He’d just backstopped Canada to a 3-2 overtime victory against the United States in the title game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he was absorbing all the kudos coming his way.

Six years earlier -- 2,081 days, to be exact -- the Richmond Hill, Ontario native was the winning goalie for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in a 4-1 St. Louis Blues victory against the host Boston Bruins. He drank out of the Stanley Cup that night, a Cinderella story of a rookie leading his team to the title.

Much had changed since that memorable evening of June 12, 2019.

Indeed, heading into this tournament, goaltending had been considered the weak link in Canada’s team. He’d heard the outside noise. So had his teammates. So had Canada coach Jon Cooper.

So much for that theory.

“It’s different from the Stanley Cup,” he said. “That’s a long journey. This is shorter. This is different but it’s just as powerful. And, I mean, I’m personally just so grateful.

“That’s what sports are all about in some ways. As an athlete and a competitor, there are always going to be doubters. You’ve got to use that as motivation and find a way and believe in yourself that you’ll get the job done.

“Just being around these guys the last few weeks, I feel like it’s elevated everyone’s game. It speaks of how proud we are to be Canadian hockey players, and just finding a way to win with everything going on. You just have to stay with it.”