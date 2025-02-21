'Clutch' MacKinnon named MVP of 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- Social media was quickly abuzz after Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime to win the 4 Nations Face-Off championship at TD Garden on Thursday. And one of the first photos to go viral was of Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid hugging one another after the epic win.

It was the perfect image considering the impact both players made for Canada.

McDavid scored the game-winning goal at 8:18 of overtime, and MacKinnon was named the tournament's most valuable player after leading all players with four goals in four games, including the opening goal of the championship. MacKinnon is the third Canadian player to average at least a goal per game in an NHL international tournament, joining Mario Lemieux (1987 Canada Cup) and Mike Bossy (1981 Canada Cup).

“It’s really clutch,” Canada captain Sidney Crosby said of MacKinnon’s performance. “In big moments he’s done that time and time again. He’s stepped up and he did it for us. Knowing him and what he puts into it, similar to Connor, I know what it means to him, so I’m happy for him to get rewarded and happy to see him have a great tournament. He deserves it.”