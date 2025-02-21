McDavid delivers signature moment for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off championship game 

In the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, Canada reestablished its dominance. The Canadians have won 10 of the 14 best-on-best tournaments ever played, including the past four.

This was a combination of the Olympics and the Stanley Cup Final. One by one, the players received gold medals. They stood arm in arm and sang “O Canada” loud and proud. Then they received the trophy, passed it around on the ice and drank from it in the dressing room.

“Obviously, it means a lot to our group,” McDavid said. “I think a lot of people were wondering what this tournament would mean to guys, and obviously you can see what it means to everyone on our side. It was really exciting.”

It’s tempting to say the torch was passed.

McDavid was 13 years old when he watched Sidney Crosby score the “Golden Goal” at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Canada was tied with the United States 2-2 in overtime then too. Crosby gave Canada a 3-2 win at 7:40 of OT.

Now here was McDavid, 28, playing the hero on the same team as Crosby, 37.

“Well, I think you’re going to see Sid in 12 months, so I don’t think this is the passing of any torch,” McDavid said. “Sid had a great tournament. He was a big part of our group, and I think you’ll see him in a year’s time.”

True.

Crosby (one goal, four assists) and McDavid (three goals, two assists) each had five points in four games, tied for second in the 4 Nations Face-Off in scoring behind U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski, who had six assists.

They seem destined to play together at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Maybe they can hold the torch together?

“I don’t think of it that way,” Crosby, Canada’s captain, said with a laugh. “I’m just really happy he scored. He couldn’t be more deserving of an opportunity and that moment.

“I don’t look at the torch being passed. I’m happy and grateful to be part of this group. It’s not easy at the level that these guys play at and the work it takes to be involved with this group. I’m just really grateful and proud that he was able to get a big moment like that, but just really happy that we won.”