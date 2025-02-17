Makar returns to lineup for Canada against Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- Cale Makar returned to the lineup for Canada for its 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland at TD Garden on Monday.

The defenseman played in Canada's 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden on Wednesday in the tournament opener for each team but did not skate the following two days in what the team classified as "an illness." He took part in the morning skate Saturday, but did not play that night in a 3-1 loss to the United States at Bell Centre in Montreal.

After skating in an optional practice Sunday, the 26-year-old said he'd been improving.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play tomorrow," he said. "I've just got to make sure I feel right, body and everything-wise and go from there."

Canada can clinch a spot in the tournament final with a regulation win against Finland and Makar said Sunday he'd hoped to be part of it.

"I feel good," he said. "I've got to make sure I'm feeling every day a little bit better, and that's what I've been trying to do. I've got to do what's, unfortunately, best for myself and make sure that I'm ready to go for the rest of the season."

Makar said it was difficult to sit out such a highly emotional game against the United States.

"It was incredibly hard," Makar said. "Obviously, you grow up as a kid dreaming about that game, especially being played on Canadian soil. Probably one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make and hopefully never have to do that again."