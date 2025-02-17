Makar returns to lineup for Canada against Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Defenseman missed loss against United States with illness

Makar_4N-skating

© Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON -- Cale Makar returned to the lineup for Canada for its 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland at TD Garden on Monday.

The defenseman played in Canada's 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden on Wednesday in the tournament opener for each team but did not skate the following two days in what the team classified as "an illness." He took part in the morning skate Saturday, but did not play that night in a 3-1 loss to the United States at Bell Centre in Montreal.

After skating in an optional practice Sunday, the 26-year-old said he'd been improving.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play tomorrow," he said. "I've just got to make sure I feel right, body and everything-wise and go from there."

Canada can clinch a spot in the tournament final with a regulation win against Finland and Makar said Sunday he'd hoped to be part of it.

"I feel good," he said. "I've got to make sure I'm feeling every day a little bit better, and that's what I've been trying to do. I've got to do what's, unfortunately, best for myself and make sure that I'm ready to go for the rest of the season."

Makar said it was difficult to sit out such a highly emotional game against the United States.

"It was incredibly hard," Makar said. "Obviously, you grow up as a kid dreaming about that game, especially being played on Canadian soil. Probably one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make and hopefully never have to do that again."

Canada and Finland set to battle in 4 Nations Face-Off

Makar's impact for the Canadian team is tangible. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2021-22, then topped off the run by the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup by being named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player in the postseason.

"He's the best defenseman in the world, so that's quite an impact on any given night," Canadian defenseman Devon Toews, Makar's teammate with the Avalanche, said Monday. "I know Cale quite well, and he's going to do everything he can to play."

Makar had three blocked shots and led all Canada skaters in time in the victory over Sweden Wednesday with 28:06. He was on Canada's top defense pair with Toews and also is on Canada's top power-play unit.

Three days later against the United States, Canada was missing three defensemen who were on the original 23-man roster that was selected in early December. Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights pulled himself out several weeks ago to allow an unspecified ailment to heal. Then came the loss of Shea Theodore of the Golden Knights for the remainder of the tournament due to an upper-body injury suffered against Sweden.

Thomas Harley of the Dallas Stars replaced Makar in the lineup on Saturday and had three blocked shots in 18:17 of ice time. He was scratched Monday with Makar returning.

