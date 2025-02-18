4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jonas Brodin

Defenseman talks ‘awesome experience' with Sweden, returning to Wild for playoff push

Brodin SWE USA

© Getty Images

By Jonas Brodin / Special to NHL.com

Jonas Brodin of Sweden kept a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off. In his final entry, the Minnesota Wild defenseman writes about his experience at the best-on-best tournament, what's next for him and the Wild, and his thoughts on playing in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

This was an awesome experience. I was really happy to be playing for Sweden. Like everyone can see, this is a tournament where everyone was fighting really hard, really hard games. To play best-on-best is awesome and it’s a really cool experience that I’m never going to forget.

As I go back to play for Wild, I can take with me what it’s like to play against the best players. It’s a good experience that you can learn how to play against those guys, even when it’s a tight game, if it’s tight back home, you learn from it. It’s good experience overall.

I go back to Minnesota in the morning. I have a really early flight, so I will go back there and see what happens. Maybe practice right away or maybe take one day off or something. We leave for Detroit on Friday and play there Saturday afternoon in Detroit. So I’ll just go home and rest a bit, and look forward to the season with the Wild and the playoff push.

One memory that really jumps out for me is before the game against Canada, how loud it was when we came out on the ice. Probably that and scoring in that game.

As for playing for Sweden in the Olympics, that would be a dream, I have never played in the Olympics before and that would be really cool. There are a lot of good players in Sweden, I just have to work hard and have a good end of this year, and next year too, have a good summer and then a good season, and then we will see what happens.

