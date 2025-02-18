10 questions ahead of Canada, U.S. 4 Nations Face-Off championship

BOSTON -- Canada and the United States, Round 2, the rematch, for the title, for bragging rights, for it all.

"It's a Game 7, right," U.S. forward Jack Eichel said. "It's for everything."

The U.S. and Canada will play for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"There's no bigger rivalry in hockey," Canada forward Brad Marchand said. "I think it's the matchup that everybody wanted."

The U.S. punched its ticket into the final with a wild 3-1 win against Canada at Bell Centre on Saturday before losing 2-1 to Sweden on Monday.

Canada got to this point by defeating Finland 5-3 on Monday.

If Thursday's game is anything like the game the Americans and Canadians played Saturday there will be fireworks, intensity, emotion, all of it. It will be raucous. There might be, to steal a word from Canada coach Jon Cooper, mayhem.

"I think it's great for hockey that there's an opportunity for these two teams to meet again," U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. "It was a very competitive hockey game the first game. I would anticipate the next one will be every bit as competitive if not more."