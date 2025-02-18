Crosby, McDavid, MacKinnon pave Canada's road to 4 Nations final against United States

BOSTON -- For more than a decade, whenever it was all on the line for Canada, whenever a win-or-go home scenario was presented to them, whenever the country has fretted over potential hockey disappointment, it's been Sidney Crosby, always Sidney Crosby, who has risen to the occasion and come to the rescue.

"In our country," Canada coach Jon Cooper said, "Sid walks on water."

And now, he doesn't have to do all the heavy lifting anymore.

He has some help in Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, the next wave of Canadian generational players. He doesn't have to solely carry the load in the biggest games, the biggest moments, on the biggest stages.

Such was the case in Canada's 5-3 win against Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday. Anything less than a regulation win against the always-pesky Finns meant Canada's hopes to earn a spot in the tournament final against the rival United States on Thursday would no longer be in their hands. Their fate would be determined by the outcome of the U.S.-Sweden game that night.

Canada's three-headed monster wouldn't let it get that far.

Less than five minutes into the game, McDavid and MacKinnon made a statement that anything short of a return date against the U.S., who defeated them 3-1 on home soil less than 48 hours earlier, was unacceptable. They scored in a span of 36 seconds to put Canada ahead 2-0, McDavid at 4:13 and MacKinnon at 4:59.