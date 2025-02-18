Ersson makes 31 saves, Sweden holds off United States

And that’s exactly what they did.

Gustav Nyquist and Jesper Bratt scored, and Samuel Ersson, who had been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the tournament, made 31 saves for Sweden (1-0-2-0) in a 2-1 win against the U.S. at TD Garden on Monday.

Chris Kreider scored, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for the U.S. (2-0-0-1), which will play Canada in the championship game here on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The U.S. dressed only 17 skaters, with defenseman Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) and forwards Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) and Auston Matthews (upper-body soreness) missing the game.

Forward Brady Tkachuk then left the game at the start of the second period for the Americans. He appeared to sustain an injury at 5:12 of the first period when he lost an edge and crashed into Ersson and the right post.

Kreider, who was playing in his first game of the tournament, gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead just 35 seconds into the first period. Zach Werenski skated through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone before getting a shot on the net from the right face-off circle. Ersson made the initial save, but the rebound popped right out to Kreider, who buried it into the open net.

Nyquist tied it 1-1 at 13:39. Following a sustained forecheck, Viktor Arvidsson gained control of the puck just inside the blue line and passed to Erik Karlsson, whose shot from the right boards was redirected by Nyquist under Oettinger’s blocker.

Bratt gave Sweden a 2-1 lead at 19:04 of the first. Forward William Nylander skated into the offensive zone with speed after intercepting a pass from Vincent Trocheck in the neutral zone. He then stopped at the edge of the left circle and fed Bratt, who turned as he was cutting through the zone and roofed a shot back across the grain over the glove of Oettinger.