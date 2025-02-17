Canada clinches berth in 4 Nations title game, holds off Finland, 

Canada advanced to the final by holding on to defeat Finland 5-3 at TD Garden on Monday behind two goals from Nathan MacKinnon and three assists from Sam Reinhart.

Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for Canada (1-1-0-1), which will play the U.S. here on Thursday.

The United States advanced to the final when it defeated Canada 3-1 at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Finland scored three straight goals in the third period, including two from Mikael Granlund 23 seconds apart to make it 4-3 with 1:17 remaining, but Crosby scored into the empty at with 56 seconds left to seal it for Canada.

Kevin Lankinen started in goal for Finland (0-1-0-2) but was pulled at 5:03 of the second period after allowing four goals on 13 shots. He was replaced by Saros, who didn't allow a goal on 14 shots.

McDavid gave Canada a 1-0 lead with his second goal of the tournament at 4:13 of the first period.

Roope Hintz tried to clear the puck out of the defensive zone, but McDavid intercepted it at the offensive blue line. He brought it into low into the left face-off circle, turned up, saw defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo backing off and scored with a wrist shot to the far side.

MacKinnon scored 46 seconds later to make it 2-0. Reinhart moved the puck up to MacKinnon in space and he did the rest, getting it in the right circle and scoring with a quick shot to Lankinen's blocker side at 4:59.

Canada went up 3-0 at 13:02, when Brayden Point scored on a rebound of Travis Sanheim's shot off the rush with McDavid.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 4-0 at 5:03 of the second, scoring with a one-timer off a pass from Crosby, who was below the goal line.

Saros relieved Lankinen during the stoppage after the goal.

Finland avoided the shutout when Esa Lindell scored with a far side shot from the right circle at 13:19 of the third period to make it 4-1.

Granlund scored a 6-on-5 goal to make it 4-2 at 18:20, with a one-timer from the left hash marks. He scored again in a 6-on-5 situation from a similar spot to make it 4-2 at 18:43.

Crosby's goal at 19:04 made it 5-3.

Canada's regulation win also eliminated Sweden before it plays the U.S. in the last game of the round-robin portion of the tournament Monday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).