Finland turns focus toward Olympics after 4 Nations loss to Canada

BOSTON -- With the exception of Finland and its fans, everyone else in the hockey world wanted to see a rematch between the United States and Canada in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Finland, however, wanted nothing more than to play the role of spoiler during this best-on-best tournament, but a 5-3 loss to Canada knocked them out and set up the much-anticipated rematch here at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

And though all of the focus will be on that game, especially after the United States defeated Canada 3-1 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday, Finland leaves the tournament feeling good about itself.

“There were a lot of good things,” forward Patrik Laine said. “Overall, we played good hockey, played the way we wanted. We gave ourselves a chance to win, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter, we didn’t win.”

Finland showcased why it shouldn’t be overlooked when the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics are played in Italy next February. Its roster is loaded with elite, world-class players, including goalie Kevin Lankinen, forwards Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov, Laine, Mikko Rantanen and Teuvo Teravainen. It should have defenseman Miro Heiskanen back after he missed 4 Nations with an injury.

“A lot of guys from this room will be there,” said Barkov, Finland's captain. “It was a lot of fun to play with these guys, to share these moments and play together. That will help a lot and building from this will be great . . . There’s always something you can build on and obviously it will be a little different with an Olympic sheet, bigger ice. We’ll see.”

Many Finnish players believe this tournament gives them a solid foundation for the Olympics.

“We came into this tourney and many said we weren’t going to win any games, and we’ve seen that even from the Finnish media,” Laine said. “It was a tournament for us where we’re going to prove we can compete against anybody, which most times than not we showed we can play against these guys. It’s a good stepping point toward the Olympics to see where we’re at as a country and as individuals.”