4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: Canada vs. Finland

3:46 p.m. ET
That's it from Boston for Game 1. Finland makes a valiant effort at the end, cutting to it to 4-3 late, but Canada gets an empty-net goal, and U.S.-Canada is officially on.
I'll be back for the nightcap tonight.
3:42 p.m. ET
Well, Finland pulling the goalie worked, and it's now 4-3 with 1:17 left, and this place is absolutely stunned.
But Sidney Crosby puts it away with an empty-net goal, and it's 5-3 with 55.3 seconds left. What a crazy finish.
So, hockey fans in the U.S. and Canada, and likely millions of new hockey fans, will get the game they wanted Thursday when the U.S. plays Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off title game at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
Hoo boy. That will be epic. And I can't wait. But I will have to since it's three days away.
3:35 p.m. ET
We are down to the final four minutes, and it's 4-1 Canada.
Finland has pulled its goalie in a desperate attempt to get this game to OT.
We'll see if it works.
3:31 p.m. ET
We have about 6:41 left here, and this one seems to be settled, except for the final score.
Finland did finally break the ice with 6:41 left on a goal from Esa Lindell, so it's now a 4-1 game.
What it means is that we get a Canada-U.S. rematch on Thursday night in what might be the most anticiapted hockey game in this country and Canada in ages, especially when you consider how things went Saturday night in Montreal.
Of course, the U.S. still has to play Sweden tonight first.
They just did a dance cam on the big screen and the fans in attendance were ready for it, despite it being just 3:30 in the afternoon.
And the Canada fans are ready: they just booed a little kid who was wearing a Matthew Tkachuk U.S. jersey. Hey, the Montreal fans booed the "Stranger Things" kid the other night for wearing a Rangers jersey.
And there is even more Zeppelin, with "Immigrant Song" playing. No comment on that one.
But that's three Zeppelin songs. I did hear one Aerosmith song but it was that lame one from "Armageddon."
3:20 p.m ET
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the Canada-Finland game is how the big boys for Canada have showed up -- McDavid, MacKinnon, Makar, and most importatnly, Jordan Binnington.
I'm sure they were all tired of hearing about what happened Saturday night in Montreal against the U.S. and are champing at the big to get another kick at the can.
Really good crowd here today in Boston and we expect a big one tonight even with the game not having any impact on the standings. The U.S. doesn't want to take a step back after Saturday and Sweden, I'm sure, wants to come out of here with a win after losing its first two in OT.
3:12 p.m. ET
The third period has begun, and the candy is out in the press box.
I remember the candy bar from the 2019 Cup Final, but we had to walk a bit to get there. Now it's right behind where Team NHL.com is sitting. Hot pretzels and popcorn, too.
We have 20 minutes until a U.S.-Canada rematch in the final is set, and the hype for Thursday night here in Boston will begin. That is, of course, unless the Finns, who trail 4-0, have a miracle in them.
2:51 p.m. ET
Canada goalie Jordan Binnington is certainly getting his work in now, making a couple of big saves on the Finland power play. In fact, Finland had six shots in that two-minute span but still hasn't scored.
There was some question before this game if Jon Cooper would stick with Binnington in the goal and so far he looks like a genius for doing so.
Remember, Binnington is in goal partly because he won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in this barn and he will have a chance to win a best-on-best title for his country assuming this score holds up.
It's 4-0 Canada after two periods.
2:45 p.m. ET
We have our first penalty of the game, with Finland getting a power play with Devon Toews going off for hooking. This was after Finland's best chance of the game during a mad scramble in front. If the Finns can strike early on the power play that is starting with 4:35 left in the second period, who knows?
We now have more Zeppelin playing with "Rock and Roll" blaring through the speakers. Maybe the DJ here already saw the movie.
2:40 p.m. ET
We have a little over six minutes left in the second period and Canada leads 4-0.
They just did a Jersey Mike's promotion up there where fans had to pass a big piece of stuffed bread back-and-forth in their aisle. I swear that's the same piece of bread Rangers fans bring to games for Artemi Panarin.
The DJ just played the mashup of "Whole Lotta Love" by Led Zeppelin and "Helter Skelter" by the Beatles. It reminds me that I have to see the Led Zeppelin movie soon, and I need to watch the "SNL 50" show from last night, especially the end.
If you are watching on TV and heard someone scream up in the press box, there's a good chance it was me. I just pushed my seat back in under my spot here in the press box and banged my knee hard on some post I was not aware existed.
2:33 p.m. ET
We have under 10 minutes to go in the second and it's all Canada here, leading 4-0.
The fans from Boston almost got a treat as it appears Brad Marchand had a wide open shot at the net, but as the crowd started to rise, the puck trickled off his stick.
As I mentioned earlier, Juuse Saros is back in goal for Finland, replacing Kevin Lankinen, who allowed four goals on 13 shots.
The Finns finally got some extended time in the Canada zone, but can't seem to get many good shots on Jordan Binnington. In fact, the Finns have eight shots throught the first 23 minutes of the game.
2:26 p.m ET
I think it's safe to safe we are going to get a Canada-U.S. rematch on Thursday. It's now 4-0 after Nathan MacKinnon scores his second of the game at 5:03 of the second.
That prompts a goalie change, with Juuse Saros coming into the game to replace Kevin Lankinen.
It's funny, I actually met Nathan MacKinnon's dad last night while the NHL.com crew was eating dinner. Looks like he passed along those tips I gave him. No, I'm just kidding about the tips, but I did meet Mr. MacKinnon.
2:20 p.m. ET
The second period as begun, and it appears to be getting chillier in the press box.
NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamim and NHL.com Boston correspondent Joe McDonald told us it would be cold up here; for the first period it wasn't so bad, but the temp is dropping as the day goes on.
I just went back to the media meal area to snag another cookie, but it's shut down. I'm also in need of some caffiene, but the little fridge that holds the soda was facing the wrong way, but I was able to get a caffeinated drink somehow.
Finland might need some sort of jolt here. It has just eight shots on goal thorugh the first 22 minutes or so of this game and trails 3-0.
1:59 p.m. ET
The first period is over and it's been all Canada so far. Canada leads 3-0 and is two periods away from clinching a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game and a rematch against the United States.
The Finns have played well so far in this tournament, so don't count them out yet, but they clearly need a better start to the second period and need the next goal.
1:49 p.m ET
And now it's 3-0 Canada after Brayden Point taps home a rebound of a Sam Bennett shot.
Finland now has a huge hill to climb, and this is quite honestly, the best Canada has looked all tournmament.
And though Finland can still come back, we are now about 45 minutes away from a U.S.-Canada rematch on Thursday night here in Boston.
I'm sure there won't be too much hype for that one.
1:40 p.m. ET
Finland has certainly settled down a bit after falling behind 2-0 and taking a timeout, but it has a big hill to climb.
And I'm sure Canada doesn't need to be reminded it blew two two-goal leads against Sweden in the opener.
One thing that is great about sitting up in the rafters of TD Garden is getting a closer look at the all the Bruins and Celtics banners up here.
I was lucky enough to get to Boston Garden once in my life for a Bruins-Ottawa Senators game in 1995. What a great place.
I've never been to a Celtics game, and it's on my bucket list. I had a phase in HS where I was a big Celtics fan, but I eventually lost interest in the NBA. Still, I did love those teams with Bird, Parish, McHale, Maxwell and Dennis Johnson.
1:30 p.m. ET
Canada has taken control here early, scoring twice in the first five minutes.
First, Connor McDavid, who wrists a shot by Kevin Lankinen at 4:13.
Then, Nathan MacKinnon strikes just 46 seconds later.
Finland has already used its timeout to possibly regroup.
It's a huge boost for Canada, which you know wants another shot at the U.S., and it can get it today with a regulation win.
1:20 p.m. ET
Just one more reminder of what's at stake here. If either team wins in regulation, it will face the U.S. in the 4 Nations final game. If this game goes to OT, then both teams have to wait and see what happens tonight between the U.S and Sweden.
The puck has dropped for the first game of our doubleheader, and it seems plenty of Canadians have made the trip down here because they are loud. Oh, and this place is quite full.
Of course, Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins got the biggest cheer, and Jordan Binnington, who helped the St. Louis Blues win the Cup in Boston in 2019, got booed.
I hope they all have a better commute than our pal Per Bjurman of Sweden.
Because of snowstorm in Montreal on Sunday, his flight -- like those of many others -- was cancelled. So he took a 12-hour train ride to New York on Sunday and stayed in a hotel by Penn Station New York that night. This morning, while leaving his hotel to get to his train to Boston, the elevator got stuck between the 10th and ninth floors, where it stayed for 10 harrowing minutes until security was able to rescue him. It's like the Swedish version of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."
But he is here in Boston. A real trooper.
1:07 p.m. ET
Here are the starters for the Finns:
Sebastian Aho, Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund at forward
Niko Mikkola and Esa Lindell on defense
Kevin Lankinen in goal
The Boston writers are very happy today because it's not frigid in here, which is usually the case.
I'm very proud of Team NHL.com. The lunch offering up here was freshly grilled burgers or a Caesar salad and by my count, we all took the salad except for Zeisberger.
1:03 p.m. ET
We have our answer. Cale Makar is in the lineup. Hockey Canada just tweeted the lineup and he's in with Thomas Harley out.
The other change is Travis Konecny is in and Seth Jarvis is out. This is a huge boost for Canada to have Makar back in the lineup.
Here are the starters for Canada:
Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Travis Konecny at forward
Devon Toews and Cale Makar on D
Jordan Binnington in goal
12:55 p.m. ET
A few things to watch here early.
Will Cale Makar play for Canada?
How will Canada come out of the box? They had a long commute from Montreal to Boston on Sunday morning, arriving here around 6 a.m. after sitting on the tarmac in Montreal for a few hours and clearing customs in Boston. It was quite a trip.
How will the Canada anthem be treated by the fans in Boston?
And how will Finland play? Will it try to keep it tight and frustrate the Canadians or try to open it up? It would say the first option is what we will see, but who knows?
It's a really, really windy day in Boston. When we got off the media bus, we all had to walk over a patch of the ice on the sidewalk and I almost tumbled for the second time in a few days.
Luckily, I made it to Dunkin' in one piece. And I have my favorite Dunkin' -- the one in North Station Boston. Check out how they mark the green tea -- which is my favorite.
12:30 p.m. ET
The Cale Makar watch is on. As of this morning, there was no indication if the superstar defenseman would play after he missed the last game with an illness. It’s a huge game for Canada, which needs to win in regulation to be assured a spot in the final game against the U.S. If this game goes to OT, then neither team is assured a spot and must wait for the result of U.S.-Sweden tonight.
Also, in case you missed it, Thomas Harley, who joined Canada to give it six defensemen when Makar missed the U.S. game (Shea Theodore is already out), so it’s possible he plays today and someone else sits, even if Makar plays.
Anyway, here is a refresher of what is at stake today:
Canada will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:
If it defeats Finland in regulation OR if it defeats Finland in overtime or shootout AND any result of United States-Sweden other than a regulation win by Sweden
Finland will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:
If it defeats Canada in regulation OR if it defeats Canada in overtime or shootout AND any result of U.S.-Sweden other than a regulation win by Sweden
Sweden will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:
If it defeats the U.S. in regulation AND the Canada-Finland game is decided in overtime or shootout.
