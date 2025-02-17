4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: Canada vs. Finland

3:31 p.m. ET

We have about 6:41 left here, and this one seems to be settled, except for the final score.

Finland did finally break the ice with 6:41 left on a goal from Esa Lindell, so it's now a 4-1 game.

What it means is that we get a Canada-U.S. rematch on Thursday night in what might be the most anticiapted hockey game in this country and Canada in ages, especially when you consider how things went Saturday night in Montreal.

Of course, the U.S. still has to play Sweden tonight first.

They just did a dance cam on the big screen and the fans in attendance were ready for it, despite it being just 3:30 in the afternoon.

And the Canada fans are ready: they just booed a little kid who was wearing a Matthew Tkachuk U.S. jersey. Hey, the Montreal fans booed the "Stranger Things" kid the other night for wearing a Rangers jersey.

And there is even more Zeppelin, with "Immigrant Song" playing. No comment on that one.

But that's three Zeppelin songs. I did hear one Aerosmith song but it was that lame one from "Armageddon."