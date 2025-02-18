U.S. confident ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada despite injuries 

BOSTON – The list of players ruled out before the game between the United States and Sweden on Monday was a who’s who of the U.S. roster: Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Charlie McAvoy, each of the members of the team’s leadership group.

It added another name, Brady Tkachuk, not long into the night when the forward went crashing into Sweden’s net at 5:12 of the first period, seeming to make contact with his left side. A team that had started the game with only 11 forwards – and six defensemen – was down to 10 not even midway through the first period.

It was not optimal, with the U.S. falling to Sweden 2-1 on Monday at TD Garden.

But with two days off before the U.S. faces Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS), the hope is that they will be a little less banged up by that time.

“We’ll be good,” forward Jack Eichel said. “We’ll be good to go. We get two days here. We’ll take advantage of our time and get guys healthy and we’ll be ready to go on Thursday.”

There is, however, no guarantee.

“Brady obviously had a lower-body injury,” coach Mike Sullivan said after Tkachuk played only 1:55 in the game, skating for a 14-second shift after the collision but deciding he couldn’t continue. “We held him out more for precautionary reasons at that point. I haven’t got an update to this point after the game yet, so we’ll see how he responds, but I don’t anticipate it being an issue.”

And while Brady himself had assured reporters earlier Monday morning that Matthew Tkachuk would be available by the time they face Canada, saying “he’ll be good to go for Thursday,” others assured that Brady will be back.

“He’s been the heartbeat of this team, pretty much,” said goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 21 saves Monday in his first appearance of the tournament. “I know he’ll be good to go for Thursday. He’s such a big piece of this whole thing, but he’ll be back.”