Matthew Tkachuk joins TNT broadcast booth during USA-Sweden 4 Nations game

Forward talks playing with brother, upcoming championship game

Matthew Tkachuk spends some time in the TNT broadcast booth

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Tkachuk used his night off to work on his broadcasting chops.

The United States forward joined TNT broadcasters Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk in the broadcast booth during the second period of the U.S. and Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off matchup at TD Garden on Monday.

Tkachuk, who was out with a lower-body injury, talked about playing in the tournament with his brother, Brady, and the upcoming championship game.

He called playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off the "time of his life" and enjoyed playing at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

"It was amazing memories, amazing atmosphere," Tkachuk said. "I give the fans up there credit it was incredible to play there, but I’m expecting the best environment I’ve ever played in on Thursday night. I’m so excited.”

During the 4 Nations Face-Off, Tkachuk has recorded two goals and two assists which were all against Finland last Thursday.

Even with on-ice success, nothing has compared to playing alongside his brother this past week.

“That’s obviously been probably the biggest highlight for me [playing with Brady],” Tkachuk said. “I was a little surprised at the start when we weren’t playing together, but it was probably for the best at the start.

“We just couldn’t have been more excited that they threw us together in the first game and we loved playing with each other, but the best part is just being able to hang out off the ice and see him around the rink and how guys love him so much and love playing with him. I’m seeing it firsthand, and he’s been probably one of, if not our best player so far.”

Despite sitting out tonight, the star forward said he will be ready to play Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

Before Tkachuk left, Albert joked that they would be seeing the forward back in the broadcast booth in 15 years.

"Oh gosh, I don't know," Tkachuk laughed. "I've got to focus on putting the puck in the net first."

