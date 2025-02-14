4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Finland

8:27 p.m. ET

The Americans have come out with a snarl.

First, forwad Matthew Tkachuk laid a heavy hit in the corner on Finish defenseman Olli Maatta, and a few minutes later, J.T. Miller mixed it up with Henri Jokiharju in the front of the net.

We've had our first Metallica song of the night, so the DJ, who leaned heavily on ABBA last night, is going with an American theme so far. And now we have Foo Fighters.

Oh, in case you're wondering, yes, Auston Matthews is being booed each time he touches the puck.

And now the U.S. is going to the power play, with Finland's Joel Armia going off for cross-checking.