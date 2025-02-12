Sweden ready for ‘perfect’ atmosphere against Canada for 4 Nations opener

Team expecting raucous Montreal crowd, relishing rare opportunity to compete in best-on-best tournament

SWE practice 4 Nations

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

MONTREAL -- Sweden knows what to expect when it takes the ice against Canada to begin the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

It’s not so much “Sweden against the world,” as it is “Sweden against the nation,” with the crowd squarely in Canada’s corner.

“Just try to enjoy it,” forward Mika Zibanejad said with a shrug Tuesday. “It’s not very often that you get an opportunity to play against Canada in Canada, and in a place like Montreal. So why not?”

It’ll be quite the intense atmosphere, but Sweden is ready for it.

“I think it’s perfect for us,” said goalie Filip Gustavsson, who will start for Sweden. “Everyone’s going to cheer for them, and they’ll have the most pressure. We’re going to come out there and play a little more free and loose, hopefully, and they’re the ones that have to keep the crowd happy.”

Sweden will have to be ready for the offense Canada brings. Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists) in 57 games. Connor McDavid is fourth with 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists). Sam Reinhart is tied for third with 31 goals in 57 games.

“Obviously it’s an All-Star team over there and most teams are going to have the same luxury, so to speak, to have great players,” forward Filip Forsberg said. “For us, we need to just worry about our game, try to get to our game early and go from there.”

That doesn’t mean Sweden wants to apply a defense-first mentality.

“You look at their team and they’re great; at the same time, that’s what those guys want,” Forsberg said. “They want time, they want space. If you sit back, they’re going to eat you up. So definitely not.”

So what can Sweden do to take the crowd out of it early?

“Score a couple of quick ones in the beginning,” coach Sam Hallam said with a smile Tuesday. “No, but I mean, that’s what it’s all about. I remember watching the Olympics in Vancouver (in 2010) and the support Canada had there. We know in the (IIHF) World Juniors how passionate the fans are for the national team here.

“I hope for me and the rest of the team we see that as part of the experience that we’re getting here, and I mean a loud crowd also helps us to be on our toes. Hopefully we can be tight and make it a bit tough for them and maybe make it a bit quiet.

“But personally, I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere in the building.”

Sweden is ready for a raucous game. It’ll be loud and intense against Canada, but the Swedes wouldn’t want it any other way.

“This is what we live for, us hockey players, even on the road. Representing your country and playing in hostile environments, that’s what you have to get used to,” Sweden captain Victor Hedman said Wednesday. “So yeah, it’s just going to be exciting to get going, but it’s going to be loud.”

