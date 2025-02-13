3 Keys: United States vs. Finland, 4 Nations Face-Off

Here are three keys to the game:

1. Saros might need to steal the show

Saros will play against a loaded U.S. roster and behind a depleted Finland defense. The Finns are going to need the very best out of the Predators goalie if they are to find a way to win.

That means Saros is going to have to find his game in short order.

Prior to the break, Saros was 0-5-0 with a 4.43 goals-against average and .862 save percentage in six starts since Jan. 21. He is 11-23-6 with 2.95 GAA, .899 save percentage and four shutouts in 41 games (all starts) this season.

2. Hellebuyck's big moment

Hellebuyck is having the best season of any NHL goalie. Though he's in line to win the Vezina Trophy voted as the League's best for the second straight season and the third time in his 10-year NHL career, his resume on the biggest stages of the game doesn't add up to what he's done in the regular season.

This is Hellebuyck's chance to change that. He is 18-27 with a 2.85 GAA, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He has won two playoff games in the past two seasons; both Game 1s.

"He exudes a quiet confidence about him, and you can tell by talking to him how important this event is," U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said of Hellebuyck. "He really wants to win."

3. Finns can't get stuck defending

The best way for Finland to avoid having its defense become a liability is to play on the other end of the ice. That makes it incumbent on the forwards to forecheck aggressively and keep the puck down on that end as much as possible.

The Finns can't do that with risk. Turnovers will be killers against the U.S. speed and skill.

"We know obviously they have a lot of skill guys who like to make plays," Laine said, "so just have to be on top of them, got to take care of that, take care of the puck on both blue lines, get it in and out. Stick to unit of fives, play together and the big key is not to give them any freebies, no turnovers. Take care of our own end and we'll attack from there."

It will be Finland's greatest challenge during the game because the U.S. will try to play fast through the neutral zone and set up shop in Finland's defensive zone. The Americans know where the Finns are most vulnerable. It's on the back end, so applying pressure to Finland's defensemen should be a big part of the gameplan.

"I definitely think when guys of that caliber, like Heiskanen out of the lineup, it definitely takes away a big element of their team but it's such a good team," U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski said. "They'll be playing with a lot of energy tonight. They play with a lot of pride for their country. Whenever you play Finland, it's always a tough game and they always buy into the team system.

"For us, it's having the mindset that we're going to try to win the game 1-0, 2-1, 3-1, whatever it is. Yeah, probably our mindset is to get pucks deep, go to work and see what happens, but they still have a lot of skill over there. Guys step up. Guys are prepared and ready to go. We're expecting that from Finland tonight."