3 Keys: United States vs. Finland, 4 Nations Face-Off

UNITED STATES vs. FINLAND
4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal
8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
MONTREAL -- The United States and Finland will get their chance to jump into the action in the 4 Nations Face-Off when they face off at Bell Centre on Thursday.
The tournament began Wednesday, when Mitch Marner scored in overtime and Sidney Crosby had three assists to lift Canada to a 4-3 win against Sweden after the Swedes came back from down 3-1 in the third period in front of a sold-out crowd of 21,105 at Bell Centre.
"Watching that game last night was awesome," U.S. defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. "It was an electric hockey game. The pace was amazing. The skills on display. That's what we've been thinking this was going to be and it was everything and more last night, so, yeah, watching that all you could think of is let's go drop the puck. Today is our turn and we can't wait."
As expected, goalie Connor Hellebuyck will start for the U.S. and Juuse Saros for Finland. That's the case most times in the Central Division when the Winnipeg Jets (Hellebuyck) and Nashville Predators (Saros) play one other.
The Finns, unfortunately, had to make three changes on defense because of injuries in the NHL season. Miro Heiskanen, who would have been the No. 1 defenseman, is not here. Neither are Rasmus Ristolainen and Jani Hakanpaa.
Instead, Urho Vaakanainen, Henri Jokiharju and Nikolas Matinpalo will be part of Finland's defense corps with Esa Lindell, Niko Mikkola and Olli Maatta.
"I feel like we're always doubted," Finland forward Patrik Laine said. "We know what we can do out there. Nothing better than proving people wrong. We like to do that."
This will also be the first time that Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk will play together for the same team in the same game other than the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.
The Tkachuks will become the 14th set of brothers to play on the same team in an NHL international tournament and fifth to do so with the United States, joining Derian and Kevin Hatcher (1996 World Cup of Hockey), Aaron and Neal Broten (1984 Canada Cup), Brian and Joe Mullen ('84 Canada Cup), and Curt and Harvey Bennett (1976 Canada Cup).
"They're going to bring a really great element to our group," U.S. forward Jack Eichel said.
This will be the first time in 21 years that the United States and Finland will face off in an NHL international tournament (Olympics not included). Finland defeated the U.S. 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2004 World Cup of Hockey before losing to Canada 3-2 in the final.