Binnington to start in goal for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opener 

2019 Stanley Cup winner with Blues has 'got a fire in his belly,' coach Cooper says

Jordan Binnington CAN named starter

© Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MONTREAL -- Jordan Binnington will be in goal when Canada opens the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“He was really excited (when he found out),” Canada coach Jon Cooper said during 4 Nations Face-Off Media Day on Tuesday. “He’s a confident kid. He wants to be in that spot.”

Binnington, who won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, is 15-19-4 with a 2.89 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games (38 starts) for the Blues this season.

“He’s had some huge moments in big games,” Cooper said. “He’s a competitor -- not that the other guys aren’t -- he’s got a fire in his belly.”

Binnington got the starting nod ahead of Adin Hill, who will dress as the backup against Sweden, and Sam Montembeault.

Hill, who won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, is 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA, .900 save percentage and two shutouts in 34 games for the Golden Knights this season.

Montembeault is 18-21-3 with a 3.00 GAA, .897 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 games (40 starts) for the Montreal Canadiens.

Canada forward Mark Stone, who won the Cup with Hill in Vegas, said Monday that he would be confident that whoever gets the call will have a strong defense in front of him.

“I think all three guys have had their moments,” Stone said. “Two of our guys have led their teams to Stanley Cups. I saw it firsthand with ‘Hiller,’ in big games he was there for us and made sure he shut the door when need be. I’ve seen ‘Binner’ do it. I’ve watched some of the Montreal games, and ‘Monty’ has been playing some great hockey.

“As far as goalies, our defense is so good as well, and as a team you’ve just got to make it easy on them, let them see the pucks. If we can do that, all three of these guys are very capable goaltenders.”

Canada defenseman Colton Parayko, who won the Cup with Binnington in St. Louis, said he's grateful for not being tasked with the responsibility of naming the starting goalie.

“We have three really good goalies, that’s the great part about it, but the good thing for me is I don’t have to make that decision,” Parayko said. “As far as Jordan, it’s been a pleasure to play with him for numerous years and he’s a true gamer and comes to play when he’s on the ice. So I’m looking forward to whoever plays.”

