Binnington to start in goal for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opener 

MONTREAL -- Jordan Binnington will be in goal when Canada opens the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“He was really excited (when he found out),” Canada coach Jon Cooper said during 4 Nations Face-Off Media Day on Tuesday. “He’s a confident kid. He wants to be in that spot.”

Binnington, who won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, is 15-19-4 with a 2.89 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games (38 starts) for the Blues this season.

“He’s had some huge moments in big games,” Cooper said. “He’s a competitor -- not that the other guys aren’t -- he’s got a fire in his belly.”

Binnington got the starting nod ahead of Adin Hill, who will dress as the backup against Sweden, and Sam Montembeault.

Hill, who won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, is 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA, .900 save percentage and two shutouts in 34 games for the Golden Knights this season.

Montembeault is 18-21-3 with a 3.00 GAA, .897 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 games (40 starts) for the Montreal Canadiens.