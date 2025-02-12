3 Keys: Canada vs. Sweden, 4 Nations Face-Off

CANADA vs. SWEDEN
4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
MONTREAL -- The 4 Nations Face-Off gets underway when Canada plays Sweden on Wednesday.
The game represents the start of the first best-on-best tournament featuring NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey 2016.
"Definitely feel a lot of pressure," Canada forward Nathan MacKinnon said. "I definitely like feeling pressure. It's an important event. We all take representing Canada very seriously. We know we have a ton of support and pressure. I think it's a good thing. It means you're doing something important."
Goalie Jordan Binnington will start for Canada, getting the nod from coach Jon Cooper ahead of Adin Hill, who will be the backup, and Sam Montembeault.
"It's special," Binnington said. "It's real. It's time. It's been fun these first few couple days. We're excited to get started."
For Sweden, coach Sam Hallam announced Filip Gustavsson will start ahead of Linus Ullmark and Samuel Ersson.
"It's a big honor," Gustavsson said. "You compete to play for the national team and then you have a 4 Nations against the best players, and you get a chance to be on the team. I'm just going to enjoy it and do the best I can."
Canada and Sweden have not played in an NHL international tournament (not Olympics or IIHF World Championship) since the semifinals of the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, when Theo Fleury scored 19:47 into the second overtime to send Canada to the final with a 3-2 victory.
Canada is 8-1-0 against Sweden in NHL international tournaments dating to the 1976 Canada Cup.
"I've been looking forward to this day and it's finally here," Sweden forward Mika Zibanejad said. "I think there's more jitters going on right now, a lot of excitement. At least for me, if I'm not a little bit nervous I don't think it means a whole lot. I think everyone is nervous, everyone is excited and everyone is ready to go."