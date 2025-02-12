Gustavsson to start for Sweden against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off opener

MONTREAL -- Filip Gustavsson will start for Sweden against Canada to begin the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"We've seen for a while, he's just on the verge of breaking through," Sweden coach Sam Hallam said Wednesday. "I guess time, confidence, good people around him, so we're really happy the way he's looked all year and he's our goalie coming into this tournament.

"(He has the) best history coming in, playing regularly, being in a good place and feeling really good about his game. So we're really looking forward and confident in 'Gus' here."

Gustavsson is 22-11-3 with a 2.63 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and three shutouts in 37 games for the Minnesota Wild this season.

"It's a big honor," Gustavsson said. "You compete to play for the national team and then you have a 4 Nations against the best players, and you get a chance to be on the team. I'm just going to enjoy it and do the best I can."