McDavid waited for his time on international stage representing Canada

McDavid has represented Canada at the 2013 Under-18 World Championship, winning a gold medal; the World Junior Championship in 2014 and 2015, winning gold in the second; and the World Hockey Championship in 2016 and 2018, taking home gold again in 2016. He also played for the 23-and-under Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

But never in a spotlight like this. Never during his NHL career. The last best-on-best tournament was the World Cup nine years ago. NHLers have not competed in the Olympics since 2014, when he was still playing for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

“I’m excited,” McDavid said Tuesday, sporting a big smile. “Ultimately, we’ve been waiting for this for a long time. Lots of buildup, lots of hype for a while. Now it’s time to go play. That's what I do.”

At a generational level at that, one Canadian coach Jon Cooper said will be on display for the entire world to see.

"It's been extremely unfortunate for us as hockey fans and for Connor as a player that this is the first time he's getting to play in an international event,” Cooper said. “I mean, he's been in this League almost a decade and we haven't been able to see this.

“Sid, he's been the benefactor of having Olympics and World Cups and all these things happen every four-to-whatever years, plus he's played in world championships. I don't want to say this is Connor's coming out party, but it kind of is on the international stage, and hopefully we're going to the Olympics in a year and we get to see more and more of him. But it's been too bad that we haven't been able to see him more often.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off, the tournament which runs from Feb. 12-20 and features Canada, Sweden, Finland and the United States, marks the first time McDavid and Crosby will be teammates. Crosby won a gold medal at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship in North Dakota and Minnesota, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2015 IIHF World Championship in Prague and Ostrava, Czech Republic. He also captained his country to the title at the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Growing up, McDavid had a Crosby poster on his wall. Now he gets to be on the same team with the real thing.

“I think for everybody in this tournament, there's been so much excitement,” Cooper said. “But I think in Connor there might be just that tad bit more because I think we've all marveled at his talents. And doing it (in) the greatest league at the level is one thing. But now doing it with the best players against the best players, I think he's really looking forward to it and it should be a treat for fans because we haven't been able to see this for a long, long time."

----

This past weekend, McDavid and Oilers teammate Mattias Ekholm were on the same flight to Montreal for the tournament. Ekholm is a defenseman for Sweden and suddenly found himself in a discussion with the Edmonton captain about the matchup Wednesday.

The issue for Ekholm and his Sweden teammates: how to slow down McDavid, if not stop him.

Easier said than done.

It’s one thing going up against McDavid at practice during the NHL season. Facing him as an opponent is something entirely different.

ell I live in denial right now, just trying to not think about it,” Ekholm said. “But yeah, it’s going to be interesting. It’s been a while. Obviously, I’ve gone against him before I got to Edmonton but yeah, he’s a great player, I play him in practice every day, so I’ve seen it firsthand.

“Obviously, he’s not the only one that’s good on that team, so it’s going to be a challenge for us overall. It’ll be interesting to see how that pans out when we’re on the ice at the same time. Obviously I want to win and he’s wired the same way. We won’t be friends out there but I’m sure afterward we can have a laugh about it.”

The Sweden coaching staff isn’t laughing when it comes to drawing up a game plan to defend McDavid.

“That’s the beauty of him,” Ekholm said. “I don’t think he has any patterns where you’re like, ‘Play him like this.’ He’s just so dynamic, so explosive.

“I really don’t have any advice, to be honest with you. You just have to be on your toes at all times and make sure you don’t end up in a footrace with him because he’s fast.”

So, for that matter, is McDavid's Canadian teammate Nathan MacKinnon. In fact, when McDavid was asked what it was like to do line rushes with the Colorado Avalanche forward during an offseason development camp in Vail, Colorado, he replied “Fast … sometimes too fast.”