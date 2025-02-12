Crosby expects ‘butterflies’ at start of 4 Nations Face-Off, set to play with McDavid

Canada captain feels ‘really good’ entering opener against Sweden after upper-body injury

Crosby CAN on ice with McDavid

© Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

MONTREAL -- Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid were among a handful who participated in an optional morning skate prior to Canada’s first best-on-best game in nine years.

It spoke to the dedication and excitement of arguably the two most iconic players. Each chose to be on the ice, not only to work on their games but to start absorbing the vibe at Bell Centre, which is primed to be bonkers for the 4 Nations Face-Off opener against Sweden (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

As such, even the normally-composed Crosby admitted the nerves will be churning in his gut when he steps onto the ice.

“That’s part of the game, and these are the games you want to be part of as a hockey player,” said Crosby, the Canada captain. “And that’s a big part of it and why you put so much into it. You love it, and that’s why you put so much into these big games.

“I mean, I think there’s going to be anticipation, butterflies, all those things. That’s what makes these moments great.”

Previewing the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby confirmed he received the final clearance to play Wednesday morning from the upper-body injury that caused the 37-year-old center to miss the Pittsburgh Penguins’ last two games prior to his arrival here Sunday. The ailment had improved enough to the point he’d already expected to play two days ago.

“Yeah, I’m playing,” he said. “I think it’ll be something that I’ll have a better idea of how it feels once I get into the flow of the game, as far as knowing what I can do out there. But I feel really good, really confident going into it. That’s the biggest part. Mentally, I feel really good about it.

“I haven’t played in a while (Feb. 4), so it’s nice to get out there. There’s worse places to have a morning skate than at the Bell Centre in a situation like this. I mean, this building, there’s a certain feel to it, with so much history. It’s just a hockey feel.”

The tournament, which features Canada, Sweden, Finland and the United States, runs through Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston. It is the first best-on best competition since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and, as such, has been highly anticipated by the Canadian players including McDavid, who has never been part of a best-on-best international tournament at this level.

Crosby, who leads the Penguins this season with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games, won a gold medal at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship in North Dakota and Minnesota, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2015 IIHF World Championship in Prague and Ostrava, Czech Republic. He also captained his country to the title at the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

McDavid, who is tied for fourth in the NHL with 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) in 49 games with the Edmonton Oilers, has represented Canada at the 2013 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning a gold medal; the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2014 and 2015, winning gold in the second; and the IIHF World Championship in 2016 and 2018, taking home gold again in 2016. He also played for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

“He looks good,” Crosby said of McDavid. “He looks relaxed. He always seems relaxed. I think he’s excited to finally play in one of these things.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win. He’s always out there working on his game like he was today. He definitely doesn’t shy away from hard work, and it’s no fluke he’s the player that he is.”

Related Content

3 Keys: Canada vs. Sweden, 4 Nations Face-Off

McDavid waited for his time on international stage representing Canada

Binnington to start in goal for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Canada embracing pressure at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden ready for ‘perfect’ atmosphere against Canada for 4 Nations opener

3 Keys: Canada vs. Sweden, 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Gustavsson to start for Sweden against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

U.S. team’s depth means players must make ‘sacrifices’ at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off will be ‘great tournament,’ Gainey says

Rantanen using 4 Nations Face-Off as reset following trade to Hurricanes

McDavid waited for his time on international stage representing Canada

4 Nations participants have 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics on mind

Sweden confident in 'top-class' defense heading into 4 Nations Face-Off opener

4 Nations Face-Off participants say level of play 'doesn't get higher'

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund 

Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHLPA: Players abuzz for return to best-on-best through 4 Nations Face-Off