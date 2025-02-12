Crosby expects ‘butterflies’ at start of 4 Nations Face-Off, set to play with McDavid

MONTREAL -- Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid were among a handful who participated in an optional morning skate prior to Canada’s first best-on-best game in nine years.

It spoke to the dedication and excitement of arguably the two most iconic players. Each chose to be on the ice, not only to work on their games but to start absorbing the vibe at Bell Centre, which is primed to be bonkers for the 4 Nations Face-Off opener against Sweden (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

As such, even the normally-composed Crosby admitted the nerves will be churning in his gut when he steps onto the ice.

“That’s part of the game, and these are the games you want to be part of as a hockey player,” said Crosby, the Canada captain. “And that’s a big part of it and why you put so much into it. You love it, and that’s why you put so much into these big games.

“I mean, I think there’s going to be anticipation, butterflies, all those things. That’s what makes these moments great.”