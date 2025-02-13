Hellebuyck brings 'really calming presence' for U.S. against Finland in 4 Nations opener

Hellebuyck_Connor

© Andre RInguette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

MONTREAL -- Kyle Connor wasn't at all surprised.

"Were you?" he asked, knowing full well the answer.

Despite the fact that the United States has arguably the best trio of goaltenders for the 4 Nations Face-Off, it seemed clear that the starter was going to be the one the Winnipeg Jets forward sees the most: Connor Hellebuyck.

"I think everybody was kind of thinking that way, just the type of season he's had, the type of player that he's shown he can be the last couple years," Connor said.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner got the nod from coach Mike Sullivan on Wednesday, putting him in net for the U.S. for its opening game in the tournament, at Bell Centre against Finland on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"There's his attention to detail and focus and will to be the best that he can be," Connor said. "He's constantly working at his game, constantly wants to be better and just read different shots, different plays that are coming into him.

"I think he's got a really calming presence. He never looks overly stressed in the net. He's just very patient, very calm, and his style has obviously benefited him. It's fun to watch him."

Hellebuyck leads the NHL with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage (minimum 20 games), and could be ticketed for yet another Vezina, given to the best goalie in the NHL, which would be his third after he also won in 2020. He has a chance, too, at the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player.

But Hellebuyck, who was named ahead of Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, has struggled at times during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including last season as the Jets lost in five games in the Western Conference First Round to the Colorado Avalanche, allowing 24 goals on 177 shots (.870 save percentage). While he has a career 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage in 548 regular-season games, those numbers are 2.85 and .911 in 45 playoff games.

NHL.com previews tonight's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup between USA and Finland

So in this tournament, is there something to prove?

"I think there always is for any player," Connor said. "It's a what have you done for me lately type of League. It's exciting to be able to have the opportunity. He wants the opportunity, the pressure that comes with it. This is the type of situation that as players and goaltenders that you relish and you want it, so I think he's champing at the bit."

For Oettinger, who got to know Hellebuyck at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, it's been illuminating to spend time with him, to understand more about his process with, as he put it, "a fun trio of goalies."

"One of the big things I wanted to do coming into this was learn from him and obviously he's been a premier goalie in the NHL the last five years and has been obviously great this year as well," Oettinger said. "I think his hockey IQ is one of the reasons he's so good. He thinks the game so well. He reminds me of Ben Bishop, just how cerebral he is and the way he thinks about it. So that part of it has been really impressive and he's so patient and big in the net and reads it well and, I mean, that's why he's had so much success."

The U.S. is hoping that continues against Finland as Hellebuyck takes the net, with his whole team behind him, settled and confident because of his presence.

It's why U.S. coach Mike Sullivan opted to go with him.

"Just playing against him for a number of years, I just have a ton of respect for his body of work in the NHL," Sullivan said. "He's been one of the premier goalies in the League. … He carries himself with humility, he's a hard worker. He's invested in this endeavor here with the U.S. team and he exudes a quiet confidence about him and you can tell by talking to him how important this event is. He really wants to win."

For Hellebuyck, who took a longer path to the top of the NHL, he has not had much opportunity to play for the national team. There were eight games at the 2015 IIHF World Championship. He was a backup on Team North America for the World Cup of Hockey 2016, and played in two games at the 201 World Championship.

So this? This is huge.

"I know he's really looking forward to this moment," Connor said. "It's obviously as big as it gets. We've had a couple runs in the playoffs, but nothing that substantial. Today it's a Game 7. That's how we're approaching it, all four of these games. It's fun to see what he’s going to bring to the table tonight."

