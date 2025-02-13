Hellebuyck brings 'really calming presence' for U.S. against Finland in 4 Nations opener

MONTREAL -- Kyle Connor wasn't at all surprised.

"Were you?" he asked, knowing full well the answer.

Despite the fact that the United States has arguably the best trio of goaltenders for the 4 Nations Face-Off, it seemed clear that the starter was going to be the one the Winnipeg Jets forward sees the most: Connor Hellebuyck.

"I think everybody was kind of thinking that way, just the type of season he's had, the type of player that he's shown he can be the last couple years," Connor said.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner got the nod from coach Mike Sullivan on Wednesday, putting him in net for the U.S. for its opening game in the tournament, at Bell Centre against Finland on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"There's his attention to detail and focus and will to be the best that he can be," Connor said. "He's constantly working at his game, constantly wants to be better and just read different shots, different plays that are coming into him.

"I think he's got a really calming presence. He never looks overly stressed in the net. He's just very patient, very calm, and his style has obviously benefited him. It's fun to watch him."

Hellebuyck leads the NHL with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage (minimum 20 games), and could be ticketed for yet another Vezina, given to the best goalie in the NHL, which would be his third after he also won in 2020. He has a chance, too, at the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player.

But Hellebuyck, who was named ahead of Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, has struggled at times during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including last season as the Jets lost in five games in the Western Conference First Round to the Colorado Avalanche, allowing 24 goals on 177 shots (.870 save percentage). While he has a career 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage in 548 regular-season games, those numbers are 2.85 and .911 in 45 playoff games.