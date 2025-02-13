Barkov says 'it's game on' for Finland in 4 Nations opener against U.S.

MONTREAL -- Aleksander Barkov got a taste of the atmosphere at the 4 Nations Face-off when he was on the ice as Finland’s captain for the opening ceremony prior to Canada’s 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden on Wednesday.

It got Barkov even more excited to play in Finland's tournament opener against the United States at Bell Centre on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

“It’ll be a lot of fun,” Barkov said after Finland’s morning skate Thursday. “Yesterday was an amazing atmosphere, got to experience an amazing moment there on the ice with them obviously welcoming Mario Lemieux back in the building. It was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever been part of.”

Barkov called it “a big honor” to meet Lemieux, a Montreal native who won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992 and led Canada to a gold medal in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and first-place finishes at the 1987 Canada Cup and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

Barkov knows the pride of a player representing his country in international play, including at the 2012 and 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships, the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the 2015 and 2016 IIHF World Championships and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Barkov said he believes that's something every player from Finland will take on the ice with them Thursday.

“I think we know when you put the Finnish jersey on, it’s game on,” Barkov said. “Everyone expects the best out of you and it’s a big honor and big pride to represent your own country.

Especially Team Finland, we respect that a lot to be able to get this chance and to play for Team Finland and every single guy knows it. Every single guy went through the junior system where you kind of figure out how big of an honor and pride it is to represent your own country.