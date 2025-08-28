Utah Mammoth fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Keller leads group of 4 forwards projected to each reach 70 points

By Pete Jensen
Pete Jensen
NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Utah Mammoth players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Clayton Keller, F

NHL.com point projection: 92

Keller was tied for 11th in the entire NHL in points (career high 90) last season and also led Utah in goals (30), assists (60), power-play points (37) and shots on goal (218). Keller, a two-time 80-point producer and three-time 30-goal scorer, should be considered a top 40 overall fantasy player.

WPG@UTA: Keller caps off tic-tac-toe play for PPG to break the ice

2. Dylan Guenther, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Guenther led Utah in goals per game (0.39; 27 in 70 games), shots on goal per game (2.91; total of 204), power-play goals (12) and game-winning goals (nine; tied for fifth in NHL) last season and ranked second on the team in power-play points (29). Guenther should be considered a top 50 overall fantasy player and among the top 15 options among 25-and-younger players for keeper and dynasty leagues.

MIN@UTA: Guenther finishes Keller's pass for PPG in 1st period

3. JJ Peterka, F

NHL.com point projection: 73

Peterka had a career-high 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season playing frequently on the top line with Tage Thompson and could help the Mammoth take the next step after being acquired this offseason. Over the past two seasons combined, Peterka is tied for 24th in the NHL in even-strength goals (46). The 23-year-old should be considered a full-fledged breakout candidate and should be prioritized around the fantasy top 75 overall.

ANA@BUF: Peterka trims Sabres' deficit early in 3rd period

4. Logan Cooley, F

NHL.com point projection: 70

Cooley ranked second on Utah in points (65 in 75 games), even-strength goals (18) and even-strength points (45) behind Keller (20 even-strength goals; 53 even-strength points). Cooley was also one of five Utah players with at least 20 power-play points last season. Of the 15 NHL players aged 23 or younger with 60-plus points last season, three are now on the Mammoth: Peterka, Cooley (21 years old) and Guenther (60 points; 22 years old). Cooley joins Keller, Guenther and Peterka among the top 100 overall fantasy rankings.

UTA@CHI: Cooley takes a quick shot off Keller's feed and finds the back of the net

5. Mikhail Sergachev, D

NHL.com point projection: 58

Sergachev scored an NHL career-high 15 goals (tied for ninth among defensemen) last season and has now had double-digit goals, at least 50 points (53 last season; tied for 12th at position) and at least 20 power-play points in two of the past three seasons. Sergachev ranked second among all Utah skaters in 5-on-5 shot attempts (183) last season behind forward Barrett Hayton (272) and was also second on the team in blocked shots (140) behind Ian Cole (211). The 27-year-old should be considered a top 20 fantasy defenseman and fringe top 100 overall player.

Other UTA players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Sleeper candidates: Karel Vejmelka, G (win projection: 30); Nick Schmaltz, F (point projection: 60)

Breakout candidate: Barrett Hayton, F (point projection: 49)

Bounce-back candidate: Sean Durzi, D (point projection: 36)

Deep sleeper: Nate Schmidt, D (point projection: 30)

Hits specialists: Brandon Tanev, F; Lawson Crouse, F

