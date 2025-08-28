Utah Mammoth fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Utah Mammoth players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Clayton Keller, F

NHL.com point projection: 92

Keller was tied for 11th in the entire NHL in points (career high 90) last season and also led Utah in goals (30), assists (60), power-play points (37) and shots on goal (218). Keller, a two-time 80-point producer and three-time 30-goal scorer, should be considered a top 40 overall fantasy player.