Top prospects for Utah Mammoth

1. Caleb Desnoyers, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 4 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Moncton (QMJHL): 56 GP, 35-49-84

Desnoyers (6-foot-2, 178 pounds) seems to be a perfect fit for the Mammoth, who have surrounded their skilled young playmakers with plenty of size. He just happens to have both.

The 18-year-old is coming off a breakout season, capped with 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 postseason games to help Moncton win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

"He's got a little bit of everything that we want," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He's got the skill. He's got the high hockey IQ. And he's someone that led his team down the stretch to a championship as a 17-year-old. That's hard to do."

More progress will need to wait. Desnoyers is expected to be out 12 weeks after having wrist surgery in mid-August, forcing him to miss the start of the season.

It also hasn't been decided where he'll play. Desnoyers could go back to Moncton or could play NCAA hockey since he hasn't signed an NHL entry-level contract.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28