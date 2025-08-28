NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Utah Mammoth, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Utah Mammoth
Simashev, But, Lamoureux could contribute this season; Desnoyers, Iginla add to organization's young forward depth
1. Caleb Desnoyers, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 4 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Moncton (QMJHL): 56 GP, 35-49-84
Desnoyers (6-foot-2, 178 pounds) seems to be a perfect fit for the Mammoth, who have surrounded their skilled young playmakers with plenty of size. He just happens to have both.
The 18-year-old is coming off a breakout season, capped with 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 postseason games to help Moncton win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
"He's got a little bit of everything that we want," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He's got the skill. He's got the high hockey IQ. And he's someone that led his team down the stretch to a championship as a 17-year-old. That's hard to do."
More progress will need to wait. Desnoyers is expected to be out 12 weeks after having wrist surgery in mid-August, forcing him to miss the start of the season.
It also hasn't been decided where he'll play. Desnoyers could go back to Moncton or could play NCAA hockey since he hasn't signed an NHL entry-level contract.
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
2. Tij Iginla, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Kelowna (WHL): 21 GP, 14-18-32
Iginla (6-0, 182), the son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, is looking to return from having double hip surgery. He had his right hip worked on in December before his left hip was done the next month.
The 19-year-old participated in Utah's development camp this offseason but wore a non-contact jersey. He said he expected to be back to full skating and contact within a month of the end of that camp.
Iginla signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on July 11, 2024, before missing most of the ensuing training camp because of a lower-body injury. He now wants to make an impression at the upcoming camp in September.
"Just through the summer, just keep getting stronger, more powerful, all that stuff from a weight-room side of things," Iginla said on June 29. "Keep honing my skills on the ice and then just go into camp as ready as I can and try to give myself the best chance that I can to make the team."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Dmitriy Simashev, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL): 56 GP, 6-1-5
Simashev (6-4, 198) is a bruising, yet skilled defenseman that could quickly adapt to the NHL.
At 20 years old, he's accustomed to pro hockey with three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on May 28 after finishing his contract with Lokomotiv.
Simashev could start with Tucson of the American Hockey League but can earn a promotion this season.
"He might be the biggest (defenseman) I've ever drafted," Armstrong said. "He can cover ground. He's one of the best skaters. He works at his game. He's extremely good on the (defensive) side of the puck. And there's some room for him to grow offensively too."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Daniil But, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL): 54 GP, 9-19-28
Simashev's teammate with Lokomotiv, But (6-5, 203) also signed a three-year, entry-level contract on May 28.
The 20-year-old is a towering forward, currently learning how to use his size while transitioning to North America. Adjusting shouldn't take long. Armstrong said But's style fits the NHL.
Whether that lands him a role in Utah will be determined at training camp.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Maveric Lamoureux, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 29 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Utah (NHL): 15 GP, 1-2-3; Tucson (AHL): 42 GP, 2-11-13
Continuing with the theme of size, Lamoureux (6-6, 196) is another obviously large human.
The 21-year-old got a taste of the NHL early last season, playing his 15 games with the Mammoth from Oct. 24-Nov. 26. He scored his first NHL goal against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 30.
But Lamoureux sustained an upper-body injury in late November, ending the stint with Utah. He played the rest of his season in Tucson.
Another shot at the NHL could come soon, whether it's to start the season or after a recall.
Projected NHL arrival: This season