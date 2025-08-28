NHL EDGE stats leaders for Utah Mammoth

1. Shots on goal by location

Utah ranked among the NHL's top 10 in both high-danger shots on goal (627; 10th) and midrange shots on goal (670; ninth) last season. The only two other teams to accomplish that feat were the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (fourth in high-danger shots on goal with 667; 10th in midrange shots on goal with 665) and Carolina Hurricanes (fifth in high-danger shots on goal with 660; fifth in midrange shots on goal with 687).

Breakout forward Dylan Guenther ranked highly among forwards in both midrange shots on goal (88; 95th percentile) and midrange goals (14; 97th percentile) last season, while Utah's leading scorer Clayton Keller (career-high 90 points) was not far behind in both of those advanced stats categories (92nd percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal with 70; 85th percentile at position in midrange goals with eight). The Mammoth also acquired wing JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres this offseason, giving Utah another midrange standout (90th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal with 67; 89th percentile in midrange goals with nine).

Center Barrett Hayton also took advantage of a top-six role and some strong linemates throughout the season by generating 93 high-danger shots on goal, tied for eighth in the entire NHL last season. Keller showcased his versatility by also ranking highly in high-danger shots on goal (61; 87th percentile among forwards) and high-danger goals (13; 84th percentile at position).