As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Utah Mammoth.
NHL EDGE stats leaders for Utah Mammoth
Peterka acquisition elevates team's already strong shooting, skating speed
1. Shots on goal by location
Utah ranked among the NHL's top 10 in both high-danger shots on goal (627; 10th) and midrange shots on goal (670; ninth) last season. The only two other teams to accomplish that feat were the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (fourth in high-danger shots on goal with 667; 10th in midrange shots on goal with 665) and Carolina Hurricanes (fifth in high-danger shots on goal with 660; fifth in midrange shots on goal with 687).
Breakout forward Dylan Guenther ranked highly among forwards in both midrange shots on goal (88; 95th percentile) and midrange goals (14; 97th percentile) last season, while Utah's leading scorer Clayton Keller (career-high 90 points) was not far behind in both of those advanced stats categories (92nd percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal with 70; 85th percentile at position in midrange goals with eight). The Mammoth also acquired wing JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres this offseason, giving Utah another midrange standout (90th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal with 67; 89th percentile in midrange goals with nine).
Center Barrett Hayton also took advantage of a top-six role and some strong linemates throughout the season by generating 93 high-danger shots on goal, tied for eighth in the entire NHL last season. Keller showcased his versatility by also ranking highly in high-danger shots on goal (61; 87th percentile among forwards) and high-danger goals (13; 84th percentile at position).
2. Peterka's skating, shot speed
In addition to Peterka's midrange prowess, he brings a robust EDGE stats profile to the Mammoth with accolades in both shot speed and skating speed.
The Mammoth already ranked ninth in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (1,802) as a team last season, led by three forwards who each ranked in the 85th percentile or higher at their position: Logan Cooley (214; 96th percentile), Guenther (182; 93rd percentile) and Hayton (155; 86th percentile). Peterka was in that same range of the 20-plus mph speed burst leaders (156; 86th percentile among forwards), while two of his new high-scoring teammates both ranked in the 91st percentile at the position in top skating speed (Keller: 23.17 mph; Cooley: 23.16).
Peterka also ranked in the 94th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (64.70 mph) last season. Guenther, who could potentially play on the same line and power play as Peterka for Utah, also ranks highly at his position in average shot speed (63.91 mph; 93rd percentile).
3. Vejmelka's saves by location
Karel Vejmelka took over as the team's No. 1 goalie last season and reached career bests in games played (58), starts (55), wins (26), goals-against average (2.58) and save percentage (.904). Vejmelka also had strong underlying numbers, ranking tied for eighth in long-range save percentage (.984).
Although Utah missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Vejmelka had a plus-7 goal differential and kept his team in plenty of games last season; he had a .930 save percentage or better in 21 different games (tied for 10th in NHL), going 16-3-1 in his 20 decisions over that span. With Utah adding Peterka to its strong young forward group and veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt from the champion Panthers to a defense that includes Mikhail Sergachev and Sean Durzi, the Mammoth could take the next step and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.