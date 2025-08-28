NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Utah Mammoth.
3 questions facing Utah Mammoth
Growth of young forwards, ability to be more consistent among unknowns
1. Can Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther take another step?
Each forward made significant strides last season.
Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in his second season, up from 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) as a rookie. Guenther, the No. 9 pick in 2021, had 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in his third season after having a combined 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in his first two.
They're part of a young core with Clayton Keller, who at age 27 has arrived as a top forward entering his 10th season. Keller had an NHL career-high 90 points (30 goals, 60 assists) last season, leading Utah and tied with Brandon Hagel (90 points; 35 goals, 55 assists) for 11th in the League.
Cooley, 21, and Guenther, 22, following Keller's trajectory could open a path to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"We've got a lot of young players who really had great years," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "There's not many NHL teams that can say they have the Cooleys and the Guenthers of the world, that young producing that amount of points. So, that's exciting."
2. How do they maintain the highs and minimize the lows?
Utah opened eyes in its inaugural season.
"I take it as a compliment when you run into the opposing GM going down the hallway and he's like, 'Oh, you guys are going to be good. You're not fun to play against,'" Armstrong said.
There were plenty of examples. The Mammoth battled for a 5-4 shootout win at the Washington Capitals on Feb. 9. On Feb. 27, they capped a three-game winning streak by defeating the Minnesota Wild 6-1. And Utah was 6-2-2 in its final 10 games.
But too much went the other way. There was a 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 18, a 5-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on March 24 and an 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 27.
The Mammoth can't afford to be that erratic again.
"I think, for us, when we're on, we're one of the top teams in the League," Cooley said. "When we're not, it's pretty ugly. So, I think finding consistency and finding ways to make sure we have it every night, finding ways to play the right way. Can't let games slip."
3. How does JJ Peterka fit with the core?
Peterka was acquired in a trade from the Buffalo Sabres on June 26 for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan.
At 23 years old, he's another young forward Utah could slot into the top two lines. Last season, his fourth in the NHL, Peterka had a career-high 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists).
Fully meshing might take some time. Once he does, Peterka could be a necessary piece to a potentially dynamic offense.
"He'll take baby steps," Armstrong said, "getting here and learning to play our system and getting used to Utah, and everything about it and his new teammates. But he's a kid, he wants to win, he's a competitor."