3 questions facing Utah Mammoth

1. Can Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther take another step?

Each forward made significant strides last season.

Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in his second season, up from 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) as a rookie. Guenther, the No. 9 pick in 2021, had 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in his third season after having a combined 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in his first two.

They're part of a young core with Clayton Keller, who at age 27 has arrived as a top forward entering his 10th season. Keller had an NHL career-high 90 points (30 goals, 60 assists) last season, leading Utah and tied with Brandon Hagel (90 points; 35 goals, 55 assists) for 11th in the League.

Cooley, 21, and Guenther, 22, following Keller's trajectory could open a path to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We've got a lot of young players who really had great years," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "There's not many NHL teams that can say they have the Cooleys and the Guenthers of the world, that young producing that amount of points. So, that's exciting."