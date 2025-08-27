As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Toronto Maple Leafs players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26
Matthews top-10 forward; Knies offers category coverage; Stolarz could be sleeper goalie
© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Auston Matthews, F
NHL.com point projection: 91
Matthews, who had 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) in 67 games last season, leads the NHL in goals (401 in 629 games) and even-strength goals (295), is tied for eighth in points per game (1.16) and ranks third in shots per game (4.03) since he entered the League in 2016-17. His 33 goals last season were the fewest he's had in nine seasons in the NHL, but the six-time 40-goal scorer had 69 goals and 107 points in 2023-24 and 60 goals and 106 points in 2021-22. Matthews, who has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer three times, is averaging 326 shots on goal and 27 power-play points per season over his past four seasons. His elite goal scoring and shoot-first mentality make him a fringe top-10 forward with top-five upside.
2. William Nylander, F
NHL.com point projection: 84
Nylander scored a career-high 45 goals (second in NHL) last season and has had at least 40 goals in three straight seasons. Since 2021-22, Nylander ranks ninth in the NHL in goals (159 in 327 games), 13th in points (349), 11th in power-play points (124) and seventh in shots on goal (1,118; 279.5 per season). The 29-year-old has had at least 30 power-play points and double-digit goals on the power play in three of his past four seasons. Nylander, who had 84 points last season and has had at least 80 in four straight seasons, is a fringe top-15 forward in NHL.com's rankings.
3. John Tavares, F
NHL.com point projection: 72
Tavares' 38 goals last season were the most he's scored since 2018-19 when he had 47 in his first season with the Maple Leafs. The 15-time 20-goal scorer and seven-time 30-goal scorer is averaging 248 shots on goal, 26 power-play points and 107 hits per season since 2021-22. Tavares is tied for ninth in the NHL in power-play goals (39) and tied for seventh in game-winning goals (23) over his past three seasons. The 34-year-old remains a top-35 forward because of his category coverage.
4. Matthew Knies, F
NHL.com point projection: 68
Knies set career highs in goals (29), assists (29), points (58), power-play goals (five), power-play points (15), shots on goal (152), hits (182), blocks (41) and ice time per game (18:31; 13:41 in 2023-24) in 78 games last season. Knies finished strong with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in his final 25 regular-season games and had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 postseason games, including a team-high five high-danger goals. Knies is one of five players to have at least 40 goals (44), 250 shots on goal (267) and 350 hits (351) since 2023-24. He has untapped potential and top-50 upside at his position due to his category coverage.
5. Anthony Stolarz, G
NHL.com win projection: 28
Stolarz set career highs in games (34), wins (21) and shutouts (four) in his first season with the Maple Leafs. Among goalies with 30 games played last season, Stolarz ranked first in save percentage (.926) and third in goals-against average (2.14) and has a .918 save percentage and a 2.55 goals-against average in 142 career games. Stolarz and Joseph Woll combined for 48 wins last season and make for a strong goalie tandem in fantasy.
---
Other TOR players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Breakout candidate: Bobby McMann, F (point projection: 44)
Bounce-back candidates: Morgan Rielly, D (point projection: 45); Max Domi, F (point projection: 47)
Draft bargain: Joseph Woll, G (win projection: 20)
Deep sleeper: Matias Maccelli, F (point projection: 50)
Blocks specialists: Chris Tanev, D; Simon Benoit, D
Hits specialist: Dakota Joshua, F