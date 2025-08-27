Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

1. Auston Matthews, F

NHL.com point projection: 91

Matthews, who had 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) in 67 games last season, leads the NHL in goals (401 in 629 games) and even-strength goals (295), is tied for eighth in points per game (1.16) and ranks third in shots per game (4.03) since he entered the League in 2016-17. His 33 goals last season were the fewest he's had in nine seasons in the NHL, but the six-time 40-goal scorer had 69 goals and 107 points in 2023-24 and 60 goals and 106 points in 2021-22. Matthews, who has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer three times, is averaging 326 shots on goal and 27 power-play points per season over his past four seasons. His elite goal scoring and shoot-first mentality make him a fringe top-10 forward with top-five upside.