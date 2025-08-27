3 questions facing Toronto Maple Leafs

1. How will the Maple Leafs replace the 102 points of Mitch Marner, who is now with the Vegas Golden Knights?

It certainly won’t come from one player. Marner is an elite scorer and his production will have to be filled by a group effort.

Yes, Toronto did bring in three forwards to bolster itself up front. But even if you add up the 2024-25 point totals of Dakota Joshua (14 in 57 games), Matias Maccelli (18 in 55 games) and Nicolas Roy (31 in 71 games), their combined total of 63 points is still 39 shy of what Marner put up last season.

General manager Brad Treliving said the Maple Leafs still are in the market for a top-six forward but won’t make any rash decisions on that end. He suggested a move could come via the trade market during the season.