Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs

1. Easton Cowan, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 28 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: London (OHL): 46 GP, 29-40-69

The 20-year-old appears poised to take the next step in his career and will be given every opportunity at training camp to earn a roster spot with the Maple Leafs.

“Time will tell,” Toronto assistant general manager, player development Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser said. “I guess that’s the question we are asking ourselves, but my money is on him that he will be fit enough and prepared enough. The experience to be able to step in and play, we will see very quickly when camp starts.”

Cowan flourished under the tutelage of London coach Dale Hunter, leading all scorers during the Ontario Hockey League playoffs with 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 17 games and helping lead London to the Memorial Cup championship in the team's second straight appearance in the finals. His performance earned him the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as Memorial Cup most valuable player.

Projected NHL arrival: This season