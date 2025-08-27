NHL EDGE stats leaders for Toronto Maple Leafs

1. Nylander's shooting and skating metrics

William Nylander, whose 45 goals last season were second in the NHL behind Leon Draisaitl (52), finished third in midrange goals (18) and was tied for fifth among forwards in long-range goals (three) last season. He was tied for 10th at his position in midrange shots on goal (99) and in the 88th percentile in midrange shooting percentage (18.2 percent). Nylander also ranked among the leaders at forward in high-danger goals (18; 94th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (67; 92nd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (21; 92nd percentile).

Nylander's top shot speed of 93.82 miles per hour ranked in the 93rd percentile at his position and he finished in the 87th percentile in average shot speed (62.10), 95th percentile in 90-100 mph shots (four) and the 98th percentile in 80-90 mph shots (62) and 70-80 mph shots (109). His top shot speed of 90.52 mph in the Stanley Cup Playoffs ranked in the 94th percentile among forwards.

The 29-year-old ranked in the 81st percentile among forwards in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (136) and highly in total miles skated at all strengths (255.84; 95th percentile), even strength (218.13; 97th percentile) and on the power play (37.44; 97th percentile).