As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Toronto Maple Leafs:
NHL EDGE stats leaders for Toronto Maple Leafs
Nylander proficient in shooting, skating metrics; Stolarz ranked highly in long-range save percentage
© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Nylander's shooting and skating metrics
William Nylander, whose 45 goals last season were second in the NHL behind Leon Draisaitl (52), finished third in midrange goals (18) and was tied for fifth among forwards in long-range goals (three) last season. He was tied for 10th at his position in midrange shots on goal (99) and in the 88th percentile in midrange shooting percentage (18.2 percent). Nylander also ranked among the leaders at forward in high-danger goals (18; 94th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (67; 92nd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (21; 92nd percentile).
Nylander's top shot speed of 93.82 miles per hour ranked in the 93rd percentile at his position and he finished in the 87th percentile in average shot speed (62.10), 95th percentile in 90-100 mph shots (four) and the 98th percentile in 80-90 mph shots (62) and 70-80 mph shots (109). His top shot speed of 90.52 mph in the Stanley Cup Playoffs ranked in the 94th percentile among forwards.
The 29-year-old ranked in the 81st percentile among forwards in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (136) and highly in total miles skated at all strengths (255.84; 95th percentile), even strength (218.13; 97th percentile) and on the power play (37.44; 97th percentile).
2. High-danger, midrange and long-range goals
The Maple Leafs tied for second in the NHL in midrange shooting percentage (13.6 percent) last season, and their forwards ranked highly in high-danger goals (127; sixth), midrange goals (76; fourth) and long-range goals (10; fourth).
Auston Matthews led the NHL in midrange goals (22) and was tied for fifth in high-danger goals (30) in 2023-24. He ranked among the leaders at forward last season in high-danger shots on goal (83; 97th percentile), high-danger goals (18; 94th percentile), midrange shots on goal (91; 96th percentile), midrange goals (seven; 82nd percentile), long-range shots on goal (18; 87th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile).
John Tavares was fourth among forwards in midrange shooting percentage (24.5 percent) and ranked highly in high-danger shots on goal (104; fifth), high-danger goals (18; 94th percentile), midrange goals (13; 96th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (53; 84th percentile).
Matthew Knies ranked in the 98th percentile in high-danger goals (22), 96th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (81) and 89th percentile in top skating speed (23.13 mph) among forwards. He was tied for sixth in the playoffs in high-danger goals (five; led Toronto) and ranked fifth in high-danger shots on goals (21).
3. Stolarz's high-danger save percentage
Anthony Stolarz ranked third in high-danger save percentage (.849) and was tied with Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild for the fewest high-danger goals allowed (33) among goalies who played at least 25 games last season. He also ranked highly in long-range save percentage (.986; tied for sixth).
Stolarz, 31, played an NHL career-high 34 games, starting a career-best 33. He was fifth in the percentage of games with a save percentage greater than .900 (63.6 percent) and finished eighth in goal differential (34) and fifth in goal differential per 60 (1.03). He was fourth in midrange save percentage (.922) and tied for seventh in high-danger save percentage (.825) in seven playoff games.
Joseph Woll, 27, set NHL career highs in games (42), starts (41) and wins (27) last season. He ranked sixth in the postseason in long-range save percentage (.979) and was in the 88th percentile in midrange save percentage (.912) in the regular season. Stolarz and Woll combined for 48 wins and make up one of the better goalie tandems in the League.