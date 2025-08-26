Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

1. Nikita Kucherov, F

NHL.com point projection: 112

Over the past two seasons, Kucherov leads the NHL in points (265 in 159 games), assists (184), power-play points (99) and power-play assists (78), and is second in multipoint games (74) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (76).

Kucherov, who is the first wing to win the Art Ross Trophy in consecutive seasons for leading the League in scoring since Jaromir Jagr (four straight from 1997-98 to 2000-01), is one of four active players with five 100-point seasons, joining Connor McDavid (eight), Leon Draisaitl and Sidney Crosby (six each). Kucherov, who has had at least 121 points each of the past two seasons and could challenge that mark again this season, is among NHL.com's top five overall fantasy players.