Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26
Kucherov, Vasilevskiy, Hedman each among top players at position; Gourde breakout candidate
© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Nikita Kucherov, F
NHL.com point projection: 112
Over the past two seasons, Kucherov leads the NHL in points (265 in 159 games), assists (184), power-play points (99) and power-play assists (78), and is second in multipoint games (74) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (76).
Kucherov, who is the first wing to win the Art Ross Trophy in consecutive seasons for leading the League in scoring since Jaromir Jagr (four straight from 1997-98 to 2000-01), is one of four active players with five 100-point seasons, joining Connor McDavid (eight), Leon Draisaitl and Sidney Crosby (six each). Kucherov, who has had at least 121 points each of the past two seasons and could challenge that mark again this season, is among NHL.com's top five overall fantasy players.
2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G
NHL.com win projection: 37
Vasilevskiy was among the NHL leaders last season in games played (63; tied for first), wins (38; second), saves (1,581; second), shutouts (six; tied for second) and save percentage (.921; fourth). He became the third goalie in NHL history to have eight consecutive 30-win seasons, joining Martin Brodeur (12 from 1995-08) and Patrick Roy (eight from 1995-03). Vasilevskiy is among NHL.com's top 15 overall fantasy players and is second on the goalie list behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.
3. Brayden Point, F
NHL.com point projection: 86
Point, who joined Steven Stamkos (2009-12) as the only players in Lightning history with three consecutive 40-goal seasons, led them in goals (42) last season and had their second-most power-play goals (16), power-play points (31) and game-winning goals (seven). Point also brings strong face-off wins coverage (430 last season; third on team) and should be considered a top 25 overall player in fantasy drafts.
4. Jake Guentzel, F
NHL.com point projection: 82
Guentzel set an NHL career high with 41 goals (second on Lightning), including a League-leading 17 power-play goals in 80 games last season. Guentzel is a reliable fantasy option when healthy, averaging over one point (1.03) and three shots on goal (3.05) per game over the past seven seasons (since 2018-19). He should remain on the Lightning's top line and first power play with exposure to Kucherov and Point, making his career-high point total (84 in 2021-22 with Pittsburgh Penguins) reachable in his second season with Tampa Bay.
5. Victor Hedman, D
NHL.com point projection: 66
Hedman is one of three NHL defensemen with 65-plus points and 100-plus blocked shots in three of the past four seasons, joining Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers. He should continue to shine on the man-advantage (26 power-play points last season, tied for fifth in the NHL at the position) and ranks among NHL.com's top five fantasy defensemen.
Other TBL players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Breakout candidates: Gage Goncalves, F (point projection: 40); Darren Raddysh, D (point projection: 34)
Bounce-back candidate: Yanni Gourde, F (point projection: 42)
Deep sleepers: Anthony Cirelli, F (point projection: 52); Oliver Bjorkstrand, F (point projection: 47); Nick Paul, F (point projection: 45)