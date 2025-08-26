NHL EDGE stats leaders for Tampa Bay Lightning

1. High-danger prowess

The Lightning led the NHL last season in both high-danger shots on goal by forwards (660) and high-danger goals (144) by forwards. Brayden Point (28) and Jake Guentzel (26) ranked first and second, respectively, in high-danger goals in the League, while Brandon Hagel (18; 94th percentile), Nikita Kucherov (17; 93rd percentile) and Anthony Cirelli (16; 91st percentile) were also standouts in the category. In terms of high-danger shots on goal, Guentzel ranked third in the NHL (111), while Point (90; 98th percentile), Hagel (81; 96th percentile) and Cirelli (74; 94th percentile) all ranked highly at their positions.

Tampa Bay led the NHL in goals per game (3.56) last season, and its 23 games with five-plus goals were tied for second behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (24). Kucherov won his third (and second straight) Art Ross Trophy as the League’s leading scorer (37 goals, 84 assists, 121 points) and was one of four Lightning skaters with at least 35 goals, joined by Point (42; sixth in NHL), Guentzel (41; tied for seventh) and Hagel (35; tied for 18th). The Lightning were the only NHL team with more than two 35-goal scorers last season.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy ranked second in the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.853; trailing Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper’s .863) and fifth in high-danger saves (349) last season. Vasilevskiy also ranked second behind Vezina Trophy and Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets in both goal differential (plus-77; trailed Hellebuyck’s plus-86) and games with greater than a .900 save percentage (39; trailed Hellebuyck’s 44).