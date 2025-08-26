NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward O’Reilly in pipeline after trade from Oilers; Finley, Crozier expected to contribute in NHL this season
© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images
1. Sam O'Reilly, F
How acquired: Traded from Edmonton Oilers on July 8
2024-25 season: London (OHL): 62 GP, 28-43-71
The Lightning acquired the 19-year-old in a trade for forward Isaac Howard, who was previously Tampa Bay's top prospect and the Hobey Baker Award winner as the top men’s NCAA player last season. Edmonton selected O'Reilly (6-foot-1, 178 pounds) with the No. 32 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He helped London win the Memorial Cup last season with six points (two goals, four assists) in the five games, including the primary assist on the game-winning goal in the championship game. He had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 postseason games. O'Reilly has 127 points (48 goals, 79 assists) in 135 Ontario Hockey League games in the past two seasons and 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 36 postseason games.
"You look at his age, the quality of that team, and the role he was able to play on that team, that tells us a lot about how good this player is and how he helps you win games," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "Coaches can distinguish flash from substance. This guy is all substance. He's the type of guy you win with."
O'Reilly could represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
2. Ethan Gauthier, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 37 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Syracuse (AHL): 3 GP, 0-0-0; Drummondville (QMJHL): 50 GP, 25-37-62
Gauthier has done everything the Lightning have asked since they selected him in the second round of the 2023 draft. The 20-year-old had a long playoff run with Drummondville in 2023-24, including playing in the Memorial Cup. He then had another strong season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League last season and got a chance to play for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Gauthier turned pro after the QMJHL season and played three games with Syracuse in the American Hockey League.
"Since we've drafted him, he's had a really good development path," BriseBois said. "Both the long playoff run and playing for Canada at the World Juniors, those are very valuable experiences from a development standpoint, from a growth standpoint."
Gauthier (6-0, 182) is expected to play a full season with Syracuse unless he dominates in training camp and earns a spot with the Lightning. BriseBois said his time in the AHL last season provided an understanding of what is expected and what it takes to be a pro.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Ethan Czata, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 56 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Niagara (OHL): 68 GP, 21-34-55
The Lightning already have Czata, 18, under contract, signing him to a three-year, entry-level deal on July 23. He will return to Niagara this season to play his third OHL season. BriseBois said Tampa Bay likes Czata because of his skill, high compete level, two-way ability, hockey sense and passion for the game. Czata (6-1, 175) is also a candidate to play for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship after winning a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship, when he had five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games.
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
4. Jack Finley, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 57 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Lightning (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; Syracuse (AHL): 40 GP, 14-14-28
The Lightning expect Finley (6-6, 220) to be on their opening night roster. He requires waivers to be sent back to the AHL, but it's unlikely the 22-year-old would clear. Finley, who has played primarily with Syracuse the past three seasons, could be a bottom-six forward for Tampa Bay this season in the mold of former Lightning center Brian Boyle, meaning a player who can use his size to win puck battles and face-offs, kill penalties, be a strong defensive presence and chip in some offense. Injuries have stalled his progress a bit, but the Lightning think now is the time for Finley.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Max Crozier, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 120 pick in 2019 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Lightning (NHL): 5 GP, 0-0-0; Syracuse (AHL): 52 GP, 9-25-34
Like Finley, Crozier is expected to play for the Lightning this season in more of a full-time role. The 25-year-old has played 18 NHL games the past two seasons. He’s also played 110 games with Syracuse in the AHL since turning pro in 2023 following his senior season at Providence College. Crozier (6-3, 198) will add size to Tampa Bay’s back end.
Projected NHL arrival: This season