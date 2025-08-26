Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning

How acquired: Traded from Edmonton Oilers on July 8

2024-25 season: London (OHL): 62 GP, 28-43-71

The Lightning acquired the 19-year-old in a trade for forward Isaac Howard, who was previously Tampa Bay's top prospect and the Hobey Baker Award winner as the top men’s NCAA player last season. Edmonton selected O'Reilly (6-foot-1, 178 pounds) with the No. 32 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He helped London win the Memorial Cup last season with six points (two goals, four assists) in the five games, including the primary assist on the game-winning goal in the championship game. He had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 postseason games. O'Reilly has 127 points (48 goals, 79 assists) in 135 Ontario Hockey League games in the past two seasons and 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 36 postseason games.

"You look at his age, the quality of that team, and the role he was able to play on that team, that tells us a lot about how good this player is and how he helps you win games," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "Coaches can distinguish flash from substance. This guy is all substance. He's the type of guy you win with."

O'Reilly could represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28