3 questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning

1. How does Tampa Bay measure up against Florida?

Like it or not, the Lightning will be judged in part by how they fare against the Florida Panthers, especially if they play the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season.

The rivalry in the Sunshine State has evolved into one of the best in the League, and the Panthers have owned a significant edge the past two seasons, defeating the Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round and needing just five games each time.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said his biggest concern is always how his team handles the regular season because it knows expectations are to get to the playoffs and see how it stacks up from there. The Lightning can't take the regular season for granted, but every time they play the Panthers it will be an event, and once again there's a reasonable chance for them to meet in the playoffs.

The road to the Stanley Cup has gone through the state of Florida every year dating to 2020, and there's a good chance it could happen again.