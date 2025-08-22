Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Pittsburgh Penguins players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Sidney Crosby, F

NHL.com point projection: 90

Crosby, a six-time 100-point scorer with nine seasons with at least 90, still has a high fantasy floor despite the Penguins missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past three seasons. The captain ranks second among active players in points per game (1.25) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (1.52). The 38-year-old should be considered a fringe top 15 overall fantasy player and top-five center option.

2. Bryan Rust, F

NHL.com point projection: 67

Rust has been a reliable fantasy option when healthy, reaching at least 0.90 points per game in consecutive seasons and four of his past six with frequent exposure to Crosby at even strength. Rust is coming off NHL career highs in goals (31), points (65 in 71 games), even-strength goals (26; tied with Rickard Rakell for the team lead) and even-strength points (47) last season and is attainable outside the top 100 overall in most fantasy drafts.