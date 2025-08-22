Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Rust coming off NHL career highs in goals, points; Karlsson fringe top-20 defenseman option

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Pittsburgh Penguins players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Sidney Crosby, F

NHL.com point projection: 90

Crosby, a six-time 100-point scorer with nine seasons with at least 90, still has a high fantasy floor despite the Penguins missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past three seasons. The captain ranks second among active players in points per game (1.25) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (1.52). The 38-year-old should be considered a fringe top 15 overall fantasy player and top-five center option.

2. Bryan Rust, F

NHL.com point projection: 67

Rust has been a reliable fantasy option when healthy, reaching at least 0.90 points per game in consecutive seasons and four of his past six with frequent exposure to Crosby at even strength. Rust is coming off NHL career highs in goals (31), points (65 in 71 games), even-strength goals (26; tied with Rickard Rakell for the team lead) and even-strength points (47) last season and is attainable outside the top 100 overall in most fantasy drafts.

WSH@PIT: Rust fires Crosby's slick pass into the twine for PPG

3. Rickard Rakell, F

NHL.com point projection: 62

Rakell led the Penguins in goals (35) last season and was second in points (70), even-strength points (51) and shots on goal (203) behind Crosby (91 points; 64 even-strength points; 227 shots on goal). He also brings strong hits coverage (116 last season; third on Pittsburgh) and is a potential fantasy draft bargain worth prioritizing anytime around the top 120 overall.

4. Erik Karlsson, D

NHL.com point projection: 61

Karlsson frequently plays on the first power play with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Rust and Rakell, and could see a heavier workload than last season while Kris Letang recovers from heart surgery. He is a five-time 70-point scorer with nine seasons of at least 50 who also has a high ceiling (NHL career-high 101 with San Jose Sharks in 2022-23). The 35-year-old should be considered a fringe top-20 fantasy defenseman option.

5. Evgeni Malkin, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

Malkin, entering the final season of his contract, is a six-time 30-goal scorer with three seasons of at least 100 points who has bounce-back potential after being held to 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games last season. The 39-year-old, who joins his longtime teammate Crosby among active leaders in points per game (1.11; 10th), could be a late-round steal if the Penguins stay healthy and rookie wing Ville Koivunen sticks on the second line.

PIT@WSH: Rust sets up Malkin for go-ahead goal

Other PIT players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidates: Tristan Jarry, G (win projection: 19); Anthony Mantha, F (point projection: 42)

Rookies to watch: Ville Koivunen, F (point projection: 44); Rutger McGroarty, F (point projection: 40)

Deep sleeper: Arturs Silovs, G (win projection: 11)

Key absence: Kris Letang, D (heart surgery)

