NHL EDGE stats leaders for Pittsburgh Penguins

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

1. Crosby's advanced stats prowess

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, is still near the top of his game at 38 years old. He's coming off his 20th straight point-per-game season, surpassing Wayne Gretzky (19 straight) for the NHL record. Last season, Crosby ranked second in the NHL in 5-on-5 assists (40) behind David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (41) and was tied for third in 5-on-5 points (56) behind Pastrnak (66) and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (61).

Even with Pittsburgh having missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three straight seasons, Crosby remains among the advanced stats leaders in many categories (with percentile rank among forwards listed below):

• 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts: 159 (87th percentile)

• Total skating distance: 264.12 miles (97th percentile)

• Even-strength skating distance: 229.69 miles (99th percentile; sixth among forwards)

• Power-play skating distance: 33.62 miles (94th percentile)

• Top shot speed: 94.48 mph (94th percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 87 (97th percentile)

• High-danger goals: 15 (89th percentile)

• Offensive zone time percentage: 45.9 percent (92nd percentile)

2. Karlsson's speed

Defenseman Erik Karlsson ranks fourth at his position (minimum 100 games) among active players in points per game (0.80 in 1,084 games) behind Cale Makar (1.08 in 395 games) of the Colorado Avalanche, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (0.94 in 433 games) and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers (0.86 in 431 games). Like Crosby, Karlsson is an advanced stats juggernaut in the scope of his position.

A three-time Norris Trophy winner as the top defenseman in the NHL, Karlsson is not slowing down at 35 years old. He ranked near the top of his position last season in top skating speed (23.67 mph; tied for fifth among defensemen), 20-plus mph speed bursts (139; fifth) and 22-plus mph bursts (12; tied for fourth).

Karlsson's speed and durability (he's played all 82 games in three straight seasons) has helped him continue to excel in other underlying metrics (percentile rankings among defensemen listed below):

• Total skating distance: 263.65 miles (94th percentile)

• Top shot speed: 97.52 mph (89th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 32 (91st percentile)

• Midrange goals: 4 (89th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 93 (96th percentile)

• Long-range goals: 3 (85th percentile)

• Offensive zone time percentage: 45.7 percent (93rd percentile)