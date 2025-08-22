NHL EDGE stats leaders for Pittsburgh Penguins

Crosby still near top of game at age 38, Rakell leads success in high-danger shots on goal

PIT Rickard Rakell EDGE 32 in 32

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

1. Crosby's advanced stats prowess

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, is still near the top of his game at 38 years old. He's coming off his 20th straight point-per-game season, surpassing Wayne Gretzky (19 straight) for the NHL record. Last season, Crosby ranked second in the NHL in 5-on-5 assists (40) behind David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (41) and was tied for third in 5-on-5 points (56) behind Pastrnak (66) and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (61).

Even with Pittsburgh having missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three straight seasons, Crosby remains among the advanced stats leaders in many categories (with percentile rank among forwards listed below):

• 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts: 159 (87th percentile)
• Total skating distance: 264.12 miles (97th percentile)
• Even-strength skating distance: 229.69 miles (99th percentile; sixth among forwards)
• Power-play skating distance: 33.62 miles (94th percentile)
• Top shot speed: 94.48 mph (94th percentile)
• High-danger shots on goal: 87 (97th percentile)
• High-danger goals: 15 (89th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage: 45.9 percent (92nd percentile)

2. Karlsson's speed

Defenseman Erik Karlsson ranks fourth at his position (minimum 100 games) among active players in points per game (0.80 in 1,084 games) behind Cale Makar (1.08 in 395 games) of the Colorado Avalanche, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (0.94 in 433 games) and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers (0.86 in 431 games). Like Crosby, Karlsson is an advanced stats juggernaut in the scope of his position.

A three-time Norris Trophy winner as the top defenseman in the NHL, Karlsson is not slowing down at 35 years old. He ranked near the top of his position last season in top skating speed (23.67 mph; tied for fifth among defensemen), 20-plus mph speed bursts (139; fifth) and 22-plus mph bursts (12; tied for fourth).

Karlsson's speed and durability (he's played all 82 games in three straight seasons) has helped him continue to excel in other underlying metrics (percentile rankings among defensemen listed below):

• Total skating distance: 263.65 miles (94th percentile)
• Top shot speed: 97.52 mph (89th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 32 (91st percentile)
• Midrange goals: 4 (89th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 93 (96th percentile)
• Long-range goals: 3 (85th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage: 45.7 percent (93rd percentile)

VGK@PIT: Karlsson wires a shot from the circle to win it for the Penguins

3. High-danger shots on goal

The Penguins ranked sixth in high-danger shots on goal (656) last season, with all five teams ahead of them qualifying for the postseason. Rickard Rakell, one of Crosby's most-frequent linemates, was tied for ninth in high-danger goals (22) and led Pittsburgh in the category.

Rakell also led the Penguins in high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile) last season with one more than Crosby. Bryan Rust, Crosby's other linemate, also ranked highly in high-danger shots on goal (79; 95th percentile) despite being limited to 71 games. Pittsburgh may have been tied with the Nashville Predators for the fourth-worst team save percentage (.884) but is still a potent offensive team with four players having had double-digit totals in high-danger goals: Rakell, Crosby, Rust (13; 84th percentile among forwards) and Evgeni Malkin (11 in 68 games; 78th percentile).

More EDGE stats insights for Penguins

CBJ@PIT: Rakell chips one upstairs to extend the Penguins' lead

Related Content

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

32 in 32

Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins

Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers

3 questions facing Philadelphia Flyers

Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Philadelphia Flyers

Inside look at Ottawa Senators

3 questions facing Ottawa Senators

Top prospects for Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Ottawa Senators 

3 questions facing New York Rangers

Inside look at New York Rangers

Top prospects for New York Rangers

New York Rangers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26