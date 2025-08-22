Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards McGroarty, Koivunen ready to make impact; Pickering aims to be mainstay on blue line

Rutger McGroarty PIT 32 in 32

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to NHL.com.

1. Rutger McGroarty, F

How acquired: Traded from the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22, 2024

2024-25 season: Pittsburgh (NHL): 8 GP, 1-2-3; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL): 60 GP, 14-25-39

McGroarty (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) could find a prominent role in his second NHL season.

The 21-year-old made the Penguins roster out of training camp last season before playing most of it in the American Hockey League. He was recalled on March 29 and had three points (one goal, two assists) while playing with first-line center Sidney Crosby in five games before a lower-body injury ended his season.

Expected to be healthy, McGroarty could again get a shot on one of the top lines.

“At the start of the year, I was just surviving,” McGroarty said April 18. “And now, I feel like I was making an impact, which was really cool for me to see. ... Every night, especially at this level, you’re not going to have your A-stuff, so developing a B-game, being impactful on the penalty kill, the power play, the D-zone, making good wall plays, I feel like my overall game has just grown so much.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

PIT@STL: McGroarty ties it, scores first NHL career goal

2. Ville Koivunen, F

How acquired: Traded from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, 2024

2024-25 season: Pittsburgh (NHL): 8 GP, 0-7-7, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL): 63 GP, 21-35-56

Koivunen (5-11, 161) was also recalled March 29. He played on the second line with center Evgeni Malkin and moved to the first after McGroarty was injured.

The 22-year-old made his NHL debut March 30 and is still looking for his first goal but had at least one assist in six of eight games. Like McGroarty, he expects to be back with the Penguins at the start of this season.

“It’s a lot of motivation,” Koivunen said on April 17. “I know I can play here. Just trying to get better, be better next year.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Benjamin Kindel, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 11 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Calgary (WHL): 65 GP, 35-64-99

Kindel (5-11, 180) was the first of three first-round picks for the Penguins in 2025, ahead of forwards Bill Zonnon (No. 22) and William Horcoff (No. 24).

The 18-year-old's production jumped last season from 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) with Calgary of the Western Hockey League in 2023-24. That continued with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 11 playoff games.

Kindel has the offensive upside Pittsburgh will need after Crosby and Malkin's playing days eventually end.

“We just didn’t want to look back on it and say, ‘Geez, why did we pass on this guy that had 99 points and then stepped up his game in the playoffs?’” Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas said. “And it has all the makings of one of these prototypical ones that we were going to kick ourselves about. ... We’re thrilled to have him.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28 season

4. Owen Pickering, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Pittsburgh (NHL): 25 GP, 1-2-3; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL): 47 GP, 2-11-13

Pickering (6-5, 200) got a substantial look in the NHL last season and is another prospect ready to grab a permanent spot. He was mostly used on the third pair but could see his average ice time of 14:49 balloon this season by earning a role on one of the top two pairs.

The 21-year-old has size with enough skill to complement offensive-oriented defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

FLA@PIT: Pickering wrists it home to give the Penguins the lead in the 1st

5. Harrison Brunicke, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 44 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL): 10 GP, 0-2-2; Kamloops (WHL): 41 GP, 5-25-30

Brunicke (6-3, 203) left an impression at his first NHL training camp last season, working on a pair with defenseman Marcus Pettersson before reporting to Kamloops. He sustained a broken wrist on Nov. 10, keeping him out until January, but earned a shot with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton late in its season.

The 19-year-old said he’s aiming to make the NHL out of camp. Even if he starts in the AHL, Brunicke should be recalled to the Penguins at some point.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

Related Content

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

32 in 32

Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Pittsburgh Penguins

Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers

3 questions facing Philadelphia Flyers

Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Philadelphia Flyers

Inside look at Ottawa Senators

3 questions facing Ottawa Senators

Top prospects for Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Ottawa Senators 

3 questions facing New York Rangers

Inside look at New York Rangers

Top prospects for New York Rangers

New York Rangers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26