Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to NHL.com.
1. Rutger McGroarty, F
How acquired: Traded from the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22, 2024
2024-25 season: Pittsburgh (NHL): 8 GP, 1-2-3; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL): 60 GP, 14-25-39
McGroarty (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) could find a prominent role in his second NHL season.
The 21-year-old made the Penguins roster out of training camp last season before playing most of it in the American Hockey League. He was recalled on March 29 and had three points (one goal, two assists) while playing with first-line center Sidney Crosby in five games before a lower-body injury ended his season.
Expected to be healthy, McGroarty could again get a shot on one of the top lines.
“At the start of the year, I was just surviving,” McGroarty said April 18. “And now, I feel like I was making an impact, which was really cool for me to see. ... Every night, especially at this level, you’re not going to have your A-stuff, so developing a B-game, being impactful on the penalty kill, the power play, the D-zone, making good wall plays, I feel like my overall game has just grown so much.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season