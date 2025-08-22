3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

Malkin’s future, Muse as new coach among unknowns

PIT 3 Questions Malkin 32 in 32

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

1. Could this be it for Malkin?

Evgeni Malkin, at 39 years old, is set for his 20th NHL season, the last on a four-year, $24.4 million contract he signed July 12, 2022.

The second-line center hasn’t publicly addressed his NHL future. On the Penguins’ end, general manager Kyle Dubas said a decision hasn’t been made.

“I talked to ‘Geno’ at the end of the year in the exit meeting and then followed up with him,” Dubas said. “I get it, it’s the last year of his contract and it’s been a topic of discussion. But with the way we’re going to approach it, we’re going to go into the year. Then, as I told Geno in his exit meeting, then (agent) J.P. Barry when it started to kind of gather some steam, we’ll meet at the international break, at the Olympic break this year, see where Geno’s at and then meet after the year.”

Malkin has 1,346 points (514 goals, 832 assists), third in Pittsburgh history in each category behind Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists) and Sidney Crosby (1,687 points, 625 goals, 1,062 assists). He won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

After this season, there’s a chance Malkin will become the first piece to retire from arguably the Penguins' most decorated era.

PHI@PIT: Malkin nets his second tally of night in overtime

2. Can Crosby continue to defy time?

Crosby is still one of the better NHL centers after turning 38 on Aug. 7.

The longtime captain led Pittsburgh with 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) last season, reaching 90 points in a third straight season for the first time in his NHL career. He has averaged at least a point per game in each of his 20 seasons, passing Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most in NHL history.

Crosby has also enjoyed good health. He has missed two games -- each last season -- over the past three seasons but the Penguins failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each.

More of the same from Crosby remains the best chance of ending their longest postseason drought since missing the playoffs four straight times from 2001-06.

“It’s tough,” Crosby said. “It’s difficult when you’re cleaning out your locker and stall, you’re just thinking (about) how fun it is to play in the playoffs, how important that is and how much work everyone puts into trying to make that happen. It’s not a fun feeling when other teams are playing and you’re going home.”

3. How does Muse follow Sullivan?

Muse was hired as coach on June 4 to replace Sullivan, now coach of the New York Rangers, after winning the Stanley Cup twice in 10 seasons with the Penguins.

Sullivan is still considered one of the League’s best coaches. Dubas also views him that way, saying as much following the season and again after Sullivan parted from Pittsburgh on April 28.

But Muse, 43, could better fit the current climate in Pittsburgh. There’s an emphasis on looking to the future and developing young players without short-changing veterans.

“As soon as we get on the ice for the first time, we're going to continue to build,” Muse said. “It's going to be a step-by-step process. Each day, we're going to be looking to get a little bit better as a group, a little bit better for each of these guys."

