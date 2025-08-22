Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are between eras.

Avoiding the term “rebuild,” general manager Kyle Dubas wants to usher in a youth movement leading to sustained success after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons.

“At some point, we're going to have to make the call to go into this mode,” Dubas said.

At the same time, Pittsburgh is still led by centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and defenseman Kris Letang, each looking to win a fourth championship after lifting the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017 but last winning a postseason series in 2018. Entering their 20th season together, they are the longest-tenured trio of teammates in the history of North American pro sports.

“Missing the playoffs the last few years, there’s always going to be thoughts and opinions,” Crosby said. “We’ve got to prove it. I think we’ve got to find a way to get back there.”

Dubas and Crosby share a vision of progress from the Penguins (34-36-12) finishing seventh in the Metropolitan Division last season, but Crosby’s hopes for another run with Malkin and Letang could be running out of time.

Crosby and Letang are each 38 years old. Crosby has two seasons remaining on a two-year, $17.4 million contract agreed to on Sept. 16, 2024; Letang will return from having heart surgery in April and is signed through 2027-28 on a six-year, $36.6 million contract.

Malkin, 39, is the biggest question entering the final season of a four-year, $24.4 million contract.

“Our major focus is on treating him right,” Dubas said, “pushing him to continue to be at his best this year and do right by him by continuing to communicate with him on where he stands and handle it the right way as an organization.”

For the first time since 2015-16, they won’t be led by Mike Sullivan, who won the Stanley Cup in his first two of 10 seasons with Pittsburgh before parting on April 28 and being hired as coach of the New York Rangers on May 2.

“Sometimes, the class needs a new professor and sometimes the professor needs a new class,” Dubas said.