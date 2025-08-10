Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Raymond fringe top 50 overall player, DeBrincat also safe target in same range

© Nic Antaya/Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Detroit Red Wings players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Moritz Seider, D

NHL.com point projection: 52

Seider was one of two defensemen with at least 40 points (46) and 200 hits (212) last season; the other was MacKenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames (47 points; 223 hits). Seider also had an NHL career-high 24 power-play points (ninth among defensemen). The 24-year-old is ranked among NHL.com’s top five fantasy defensemen and the top 50 overall players in standard leagues.

DET@WSH: Seider unleashes slap shot for PPG and 2-0 lead

2. Lucas Raymond, F

NHL.com point projection: 82

Over the past two seasons combined, Raymond is tied for 29th in the entire NHL in points (152 in 164 games). The 23-year-old had NHL career highs in assists (53), points (80) and power-play points (37; tied for third in League behind Nikita Kucherov’s 46, Nathan MacKinnon’s 38) last season. Raymond should be considered a fringe top 50 overall player in standard leagues and fringe top 20 option in keeper and dynasty formats.

DAL@DET: Raymond races in and fires home a shot

3. Alex DeBrincat, F

NHL.com point projection: 69

DeBrincat, a two-time 40-goal scorer, led the Red Wings with 39 goals last season (tied for ninth in NHL). He was also tied with Dylan Larkin for Detroit’s lead in power-play goals (13), which was tied for 12th in the NHL. DeBrincat, who led the Red Wings in shots on goal (244) last season, is a safe fantasy target anytime outside the top 50 overall, in the same range as Detroit’s other elite wing in Raymond.

DET@NJD: DeBrincat extends lead with wicked wrist shot in 3rd

4. Dylan Larkin, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Larkin, Detroit’s captain, reached 70 points for the third time in his career last season; his career high of 79 came in 2022-23. Larkin also scored at least 30 goals for the fifth time of his career. Larkin had strong linemates in Raymond and rookie Marco Kasper, who ranked second on the Red Wings in hits (156) and was tied for third in his class in even-strength goals (17). Larkin was one of 11 players last season with at least 30 goals, 70 points, 25 power-play points (27) and 230 shots on goal (234), and is a perennial top 25 fantasy center option.

DET@NJD: Larkin makes it 3-0 with his 30th goal of the season

5. Patrick Kane, F

NHL.com point projection: 65

Kane, at 36 years old, ranked fourth on the Red Wings in points per game (0.82) last season and was not far behind DeBrincat and Larkin (0.85 each; tied for second behind Raymond’s 0.98). Kane, who had the fourth-most points (59 in 72 games) and points per game among 35-and-older players last season, has chemistry with DeBrincat, his former Chicago Blackhawks teammate, on the Red Wings’ second line. Kane is one of five players from Detroit worth targeting around the top 100 overall in one-year leagues.

OTT@DET: Kane goes blocker side for PPG to win in overtime

Other DET players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate: John Gibson, G (win projection: 25)

Breakout candidates: Marco Kasper, F (point projection: 45); Simon Edvinsson, D (point projection: 34)

Deep sleeper: James van Riemsdyk, F (point projection: 40)

Rookies to watch: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, D; Sebastian Cossa, G

