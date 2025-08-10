Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Detroit Red Wings players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Moritz Seider, D

NHL.com point projection: 52

Seider was one of two defensemen with at least 40 points (46) and 200 hits (212) last season; the other was MacKenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames (47 points; 223 hits). Seider also had an NHL career-high 24 power-play points (ninth among defensemen). The 24-year-old is ranked among NHL.com’s top five fantasy defensemen and the top 50 overall players in standard leagues.