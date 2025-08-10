NHL EDGE stats leaders for Detroit Red Wings

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Detroit Red Wings.

1. Midrange, power-play prowess

The Red Wings were tied for fourth in midrange goals (88) last season and had two of the top 10 players in that category: wing Lucas Raymond was tied for fourth in midrange goals (17), and wing Alex DeBrincat was tied for ninth (15). From the time of Detroit’s coaching change (hired Todd McLellan on Dec. 26) to the end of the season, the Red Wings were tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for the NHL’s best power-play percentage (30.2).

Raymond’s NHL career high in points (led Detroit with 80) last season was driven by his strong offensive time percentage (45.6; 89th percentile), particularly on the power play (64.9; 97th percentile). DeBrincat, who led the Red Wings in goals (39) last season, was tied with Dylan Larkin for their most power-play goals (13) and also ranked highly among forwards in power-play offensive zone time percentage (64.0; 95th percentile). Larkin was also a standout among forwards in power-play offensive zone time percentage (64.5; 96th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (71; 92nd percentile).