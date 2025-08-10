NHL EDGE stats leaders for Detroit Red Wings

Advanced statistics elite for Larkin, Seider; Gibson among best in long-range save percentage

det_32in32_edge_25

© Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Detroit Red Wings.

1. Midrange, power-play prowess

The Red Wings were tied for fourth in midrange goals (88) last season and had two of the top 10 players in that category: wing Lucas Raymond was tied for fourth in midrange goals (17), and wing Alex DeBrincat was tied for ninth (15). From the time of Detroit’s coaching change (hired Todd McLellan on Dec. 26) to the end of the season, the Red Wings were tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for the NHL’s best power-play percentage (30.2).

Raymond’s NHL career high in points (led Detroit with 80) last season was driven by his strong offensive time percentage (45.6; 89th percentile), particularly on the power play (64.9; 97th percentile). DeBrincat, who led the Red Wings in goals (39) last season, was tied with Dylan Larkin for their most power-play goals (13) and also ranked highly among forwards in power-play offensive zone time percentage (64.0; 95th percentile). Larkin was also a standout among forwards in power-play offensive zone time percentage (64.5; 96th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (71; 92nd percentile).

DET@BOS: Raymond fires it in to notch 200th point

2. Gibson’s long-range save percentage

Although goalie John Gibson had a sub-.900 save percentage in consecutive seasons for the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks from 2022-23 to 2023-24, he rebounded with a .912 save percentage in 29 games last season. The 32-year-old has a strong career track record in the category (.910 in 506 games).

Gibson’s long-range save percentage last season was among the NHL’s best; he ranked second in that category (.990) behind Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (.991). Gibson has a chance to bounce back to an even greater extent this season after being acquired by the Red Wings, who have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine straight seasons but have come within five points or fewer of the final spot in each of the past two seasons.

3. Elite advanced stats of Larkin, Seider

In addition to Larkin’s power-play offensive zone time, Detroit’s captain was also in the 95th percentile or better among forwards in other key EDGE stats categories:

• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 234 (97th percentile)
• Total skating distance: 274.26 miles (99th percentile; fifth among forwards)
• High-danger shots on goal: 80 (95th percentile)
• High-danger goals: 21 (97th percentile; just outside NHL’s top 10)

DET@WSH: Larkin snipes Thompson's rebound back between the pipes

Another advanced stats standout on the Red Wings is Moritz Seider, their defenseman cornerstone. The 24-year-old, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, ranked in the 80th percentile or better at his position in eight different underlying metrics last season:

• Top skating speed: 22.88 mph (90th percentile)
• Total skating distance: 291.30 miles (99th percentile; fifth in entire NHL)
• Top shot speed: 95.54 mph (81st percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 31 (91st percentile)
• Midrange goals: 4 (89th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 74 (89th percentile)
• Long-range goals: 3 (85th percentile)
• Power-play offensive zone time percentage: 62.7 (94th percentile)

DET@SEA: Seider takes the lead early in the 2nd

More EDGE stats insights for Red Wings

Related Content

Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

32 in 32

Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Inside look at Dallas Stars

Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets

3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Columbus Blue Jackets

Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

3 questions facing Colorado Avalanche

Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26