Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

Hopeful of ending 9-year postseason drought following acquisition of goalie Gibson

By Mike G. Morreale
NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.

The Detroit Red Wings feel they have the pieces in place to be the most competitive group in seven seasons under general manager Steve Yzerman.

"[Our team] is maybe constructed a little better than it was at this stage last year, so I'm hopeful that we take a step," Yzerman said. "Overall, I think we're a little bit better. How many points does that translate to in the season? We're going to find out."

The biggest reason for optimism is the addition of goalie John Gibson, who was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 28. The 32-year-old is 204-217-63 with a 2.89 GAA, .910 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 506 NHL games (494 starts) since 2013-14, all with Anaheim.

"Obviously we make that [trade for Gibson] with the intention that we're better in net and we stop more pucks," Yzerman said. "It makes us a better team and we're expecting that of John and Cam (Talbot) as a pair."

John Gibson joins NHL Tonight to discuss his recent trade to the Detroit Red Wings

Detroit took a step back last season following a steady improvement since Yzerman became GM on April 19, 2019. After hitting rock bottom with 39 points (.275) in 2019-20, Detroit's points percentage improved steadily each of the next four seasons -- .429, .451, .488, .555. It dipped to .524 last season, when the Red Wings finished with 86 points, five behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, extending the longest drought in the team’s 99-season history.

"You grow up playing hockey and you play to win stuff," forward Lucas Raymond said. "Obviously, not being able to do that is frustrating. It's not fun at all. I think I speak for everyone when I say that. Everyone is very determined to change that and take that next step very soon."

The 23-year-old left wing looks to improve upon a solid season, leading the Red Wings with 53 assists and 80 points, an NHL career high in his fourth season.

VGK@DET: Raymond battles through two defenders and finds twine

Detroit finished 22nd with 2.87 goals per game and 21st with 3.16 goals against last season. It ranked fourth on the power play (27.0 percent), the best it's finished since the League started tracking the statistic in 1977-78.

The Red Wings were 13-17-4 and eight points out of a playoff spot when they hired coach Todd McLellan to replace Derek Lalonde on Dec. 26. They went 17-5-2 from Dec. 27-Feb. 25, with their .750 points percentage pushing them into the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. The club then lost six straight in regulation and spiraled out of playoff contention for good.

"I think Todd is an excellent coach; there's a positive vibe in the locker room amongst the players," Yzerman said. "We saw a boost last year. Was it a boost, or are we a better team? The new-coach bump you sometimes see is over with and now it's up to the players and coaches to show they can sustain that level, and I expect them to."

The two big losses during the offseason were forward Vladimir Tarasenko (traded to the Minnesota Wild June 30) and goalie Petr Mrazek (traded to the Anaheim Ducks June 28).

In addition to acquiring Gibson, the Red Wings re-signed defenseman Albert Johansson and forward Elmer Soderblom each to a two-year contract and agreed to one-year deals with forwards Patrick Kane and Jonatan Berggren.

Kane, 36, has 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists) and has averaged 18:09 of ice time in 122 games the past two seasons in Detroit.

BUF@DET: Kane notches 5 points in Red Wings victory

Defensemen Ian Mitchell and Jacob Bernard-Docker, and forwards James van Riemsdyk and John Leonard each signed one-year free-agent contracts. Checking-line right wing Mason Appleton signed a two-year contract.

The Red Wings struggled to generate 5-on-5 goals (143), tying for fifth fewest in the League, and they were last in the League on the penalty kill (70.1 percent) despite the fact they had the third-fewest penalty minutes (557) and were assessed the third-fewest minor penalties (208).

"We're building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win," Yzerman said. "I don't measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year. I consider it being continued success -- that you're in and expected to be in the playoffs, you're trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That's what we're trying to do here."

