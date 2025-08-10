Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.

The Detroit Red Wings feel they have the pieces in place to be the most competitive group in seven seasons under general manager Steve Yzerman.

"[Our team] is maybe constructed a little better than it was at this stage last year, so I'm hopeful that we take a step," Yzerman said. "Overall, I think we're a little bit better. How many points does that translate to in the season? We're going to find out."

The biggest reason for optimism is the addition of goalie John Gibson, who was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 28. The 32-year-old is 204-217-63 with a 2.89 GAA, .910 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 506 NHL games (494 starts) since 2013-14, all with Anaheim.

"Obviously we make that [trade for Gibson] with the intention that we're better in net and we stop more pucks," Yzerman said. "It makes us a better team and we're expecting that of John and Cam (Talbot) as a pair."