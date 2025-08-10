Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com.

1. Trey Augustine, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 41 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Michigan State (NCAA): 30 GP: 19-7-4, 2.08 goals-against average, .924 save percentage, three shutouts

The youngest starting goalie in college hockey was a First Team All-American and Big 10 goalie of the year winner in 2024-25. He led the school to consecutive Big 10 regular-season and tournament titles. He'll return for his junior season with sights set on helping the Spartans to a national championship.

The 20-year-old (6-foot-1, 183 pounds), the best goalie prospect from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program since Spencer Knight, helped the United States earn a second consecutive gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning four of five starts to become the country's all-time leader in victories at World Juniors (12).

"Trey wants to go back (to Michigan State); they have a great program," said Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary. "Maybe he's got some unfinished business there with that club. We'll continue to watch and help him, and look forward to Trey becoming a pro."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27