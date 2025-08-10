Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

Goalie Augustine developing at Michigan State, forward Danielson expected to make impact this season

det_32in32_prospects_25

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com.

1. Trey Augustine, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 41 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Michigan State (NCAA): 30 GP: 19-7-4, 2.08 goals-against average, .924 save percentage, three shutouts

The youngest starting goalie in college hockey was a First Team All-American and Big 10 goalie of the year winner in 2024-25. He led the school to consecutive Big 10 regular-season and tournament titles. He'll return for his junior season with sights set on helping the Spartans to a national championship.

The 20-year-old (6-foot-1, 183 pounds), the best goalie prospect from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program since Spencer Knight, helped the United States earn a second consecutive gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning four of five starts to become the country's all-time leader in victories at World Juniors (12).

"Trey wants to go back (to Michigan State); they have a great program," said Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary. "Maybe he's got some unfinished business there with that club. We'll continue to watch and help him, and look forward to Trey becoming a pro."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

det_32in32_prospect_inside

© Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2. Axel Sandin-Pellikka, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 17 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Skelleftea AIK (SHL): 46 GP, 12-17-29; Grand Rapids (AHL): 2 GP, 0-1-1

Sandin-Pellikka (5-11, 185), 20, was named the 2025 Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, Sweden's top professional men's league. His 12 goals and 29 points were the most of any under-21 skater in Sweden’s top division. He had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 playoff games to help Skellefteå reach the SHL semifinals.

The right-handed shot compensates for his lack of size with his hockey smarts and tremendous work ethic. He starred for Sweden at the 2025 WJC when he was named the tournament's best defenseman, recording 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games.

"I anticipate he'll play a regular role (in Grand Rapids), be good on the power play," Cleary said. "We're going to work on his skating, his strength and his ability to move around the ice, especially in the neutral zone and in the defensive zone. He's got to spend a lot of time in the gym, working on skating, learning."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

3. Carter Bear, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 13 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Everett (WHL): 56 GP: 40-42-82

Bear (6-0, 179) tied for seventh in the Western Hockey League in goals, and led the Silvertips in points and power-play goals (14) despite sustaining a partially torn Achilles tendon on March 9. The 18-year-old is on track to be fully cleared for Red Wings training camp by September.

Bear is well-regarded for his skill, work ethic and maturity. He also can play center or on the wing.

"Very skilled, very tenacious," Red Wings assistant GM and director of amateur scouting Kris Draper said. "I really appreciate the effort, compete and the way he thinks the game."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

Carter Bear drafted by Detroit Red Wings

4. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Skelleftea AIK (SHL): 42 GP, 5-6-11; Grand Rapids (AHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0

Brandsegg-Nygard (6-1, 207) is the first player born in Norway to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. The 19-year-old also represented his country a second straight year at the IIHF World Championship.

He joined Grand Rapids in April, recording three points (two goals, one assist) in three games in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The right-handed shot can play left wing or right wing, offers a big shot, and brings physicality.

"He got a taste of it at the end of the season in Grand Rapids, and as the games went along, he got better," Cleary said. "He's got a good frame and mindset; he's very competitive. There's going to be some growing pains (in Grand Rapids), but we've got great coaches down there. He's got a game that's built for this North American style."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

5. Nate Danielson, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Grand Rapids (AHL): 71 GP: 12-27-39

The right-shot center (6-2, 185), 20, is a big proponent of a 200-foot game and being a complete player, but it’s his hockey IQ that really stands out. He led all Grand Rapids rookies in points last season in his first professional season, and he scored once in three 2025 Calder Cup playoff games. Danielson is very versatile, capable of playing center or on the wing.

"His best game was his last game (in a 5-4 double-overtime loss to Texas in the AHL Central Division semifinal round)," Cleary said. "He played very competitively. I know we lost in double overtime, but he was tremendous. He got to experience a must-win game. He brought it and that's how he's going to have to play in the fall (at training camp)."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

DET@TOR: Danielson ties game in 1st period

Related Content

Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Detroit Red Wings

32 in 32

Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Detroit Red Wings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Inside look at Dallas Stars

Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets

3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Columbus Blue Jackets

Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

3 questions facing Colorado Avalanche

Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26