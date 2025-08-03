NHL EDGE stats leaders for Buffalo Sabres

Thompson’s shot speed, Dahlin’s midrange goals among highlights

BUF 32 in 32 edge Thompson celebrates goal with teammates

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By Chris Meaney
@chrismeaney NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Buffalo Sabres:

1. Shot speed

Forward Tage Thompson, who led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals (33) last season, was also the League leader in 100-plus mile-per-hour shot attempts (five) and top shot speed (106.00 mph, against Dallas Stars on Dec. 31). Thompson now has the hardest shot through four seasons of NHL EDGE tracking data and has led forwards in shot speed in four straight seasons. Thompson leads all forwards and is tied with defenseman Ryan Pulock of the New York Islanders for the League lead in shot attempts of at least 100 mph in the past three seasons (19).

Defenseman Michael Kesselring, acquired from the Utah Mammoth on June 26 in the JJ Peterka, ranked third in top shot speed (103.77 mph) last season, behind Thompson and defenseman Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers (105.05). Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin finished just outside the top 10 at his position in top shot speed (99.34 mph).

BUF@MTL: Thompson rips a rocket bar down, cutting the deficit

2. Midrange and long-range goals

The Sabres ranked third in midrange goals (90), fourth in midrange shots on goal (692) and seventh in midrange shooting percentage (13.0 percent) last season. Buffalo ranked eighth in midrange goals among forwards (71), led by Thompson (16; tied for sixth in NHL). Wing Alex Tuch finished in the 95th percentile in midrange goals (12) and 89th percentile in midrange shots on goal (63) among forwards. Buffalo also ranked highly among forwards in long-range goals (seven; tied for eighth) and long-range shots on goal (185; tied for seventh) last season.

Buffalo ranked sixth among defensemen in midrange goals, led by Dahlin (eight; tied for fourth at position). Dahlin ranked eighth among defensemen in long-range shots on goal (103) and in the 96th percentile at his position in long-range goals (five). Dahlin also ranked among the defenseman leaders in midrange shots on goal (45; tied for ninth), high-danger shots on goal (14; tied for seventh) and high-danger goals (three; 93rd percentile).

BUF@WSH: Tuch tips one past Thompson for his 30th of the season

3. Skating distance at all strengths

Buffalo ranked fifth in total miles skated at all strengths (3,779.24) and second among defensemen (1,395.25) in that category last season. The Sabres also ranked highly in total miles skated among defensemen at even strength (1,234.97; seventh), on the power play (69.24; fifth) and on the penalty kill (91.04; sixth).

Dahlin ranked fifth among defensemen in total miles skated on the power play (34.76), and defenseman Bowen Byram finished ninth at his position in total miles skated at even strength (238.45). Byram skated 4.35 miles at even strength against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 9, the fifth-most in a game in the entire NHL last season. Defenseman Owen Power ranked in the 90th percentile in total miles skated at all strengths (249.59) and even strength (216.32). Among defensemen, Dahlin had the second-most miles skated in a period at even strength (1.79) last season, and Power had the third most (1.75).

Forward Ryan McLeod finished second at his position and third in the NHL in total miles skated on the penalty kill (30.78). McLeod skated 1.06 miles against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 20 (sixth-most miles skated in NHL game last season), including 0.68 miles in the second period of that same game (sixth-most miles skated in single period).

Buffalo, which has the longest active playoff drought in the NHL (14 seasons), could be more sound defensively after adding a right-shot defenseman in Kesselring. Considering the Sabres were tied for the NHL lead in 5-on-5 shooting percentage (10.6 percent) and had the most first-period goals (92), any improvement in goaltending from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, offseason addition Alex Lyon and/or Devon Levi could help them get over the hump.

---

More EDGE stats insights for Sabres

