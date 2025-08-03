NHL EDGE stats leaders for Buffalo Sabres

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Buffalo Sabres:

1. Shot speed

Forward Tage Thompson, who led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals (33) last season, was also the League leader in 100-plus mile-per-hour shot attempts (five) and top shot speed (106.00 mph, against Dallas Stars on Dec. 31). Thompson now has the hardest shot through four seasons of NHL EDGE tracking data and has led forwards in shot speed in four straight seasons. Thompson leads all forwards and is tied with defenseman Ryan Pulock of the New York Islanders for the League lead in shot attempts of at least 100 mph in the past three seasons (19).

Defenseman Michael Kesselring, acquired from the Utah Mammoth on June 26 in the JJ Peterka, ranked third in top shot speed (103.77 mph) last season, behind Thompson and defenseman Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers (105.05). Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin finished just outside the top 10 at his position in top shot speed (99.34 mph).